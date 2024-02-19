Zero Trust Network Access Market is projected to experience a CAGR of 12.86% throughout the forecast period
The zero trust network access market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.86% during the forecast period.
The zero trust network access market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.86% during the forecast period.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the zero trust network access market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.86% between 2022 and 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
Zero-trust network access helps in improving the security and efficiency of cloud computing. Organizations can establish specific control over network resources, whether they are in private or public clouds, by implementing zero-trust network access. The rising adoption of cloud computing and several developments in cloud computing accelerating the growth of the zero-trust network access market. For instance, according to IBM data, recently Whirlpool Corporation, Kyocera Document Solutions America, and Bausch Lomb have adopted IBM Cloud services. Additionally, in February 2023, Akamai Technologies unveiled Akamai Connected Cloud, a significantly distributed edge and cloud platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery.
Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) is a security system that aims to improve network security by taking a more restrictive and proactive approach. It is widely utilized in small, medium, and large enterprises to improve security. In addition, increasing security enhancements and several government investments are driving the growth of the zero-trust network access market.
Multiple product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market, which is contributing to the growth of the zero-trust network access market. For instance, in June 2022, BlackBerry announced the launch of a new Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution with CylanceGATEWAY, which helps enterprises of all sizes improve their prevention-first cybersecurity posture toward malicious actors using market-leading Cylance AI. Additionally, in July 2022, Deloitte launched a new managed service, Zero Trust Access, that provides a cloud-native approach to maintaining communications between users, on any device, and enterprise applications.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/zero-trust-network-access-market
The zero-trust network access market, based on model is segmented into two main categories namely Stand-Alon ZTNA, and ZTNA-As-A-Service. The ZTNA-As-A-Service model is commonly used in zero-trust network access as it provides numerous benefits to organizations seeking to improve network security. This model offers a flexible and scalable solution that enables businesses to implement zero-trust principles without requiring significant infrastructure changes. Organizations use ZTNA-As-A-Service to implement strict authentication and authorization policies, ensuring that only verified users with the appropriate permissions have access to sensitive resources.
The zero-trust network access market, based on deployment is segmented into two main categories namely on-premise, and cloud. Cloud deployment is widely used in zero-trust network access as it offers flexibility and scalability, allowing organizations to easily scale their network resources up or down based on their requirements. Cloud deployment allows businesses to easily add or remove network access points and broaden their infrastructure without the need for physical hardware installations.
The zero-trust network access market, based on approach is segmented into two main categories namely endpoint initiated, and service initiated. The service-initiated approach accounts for a significant share of the zero-trust network access market. This approach provides additional control compared to other approaches allowing businesses to specify which services can be accessed by which devices.
The zero-trust network access market, based on enterprise size is segmented into three main categories namely small, medium, and large. Medium-sized businesses frequently utilize zero-trust network access (ZTNA), which improves security by asking users to authenticate and verify their identities before being granted network access. This approach replaces the traditional perimeter-based security model and enables specific access controls, ensuring that only authorized users can access specific resources.
North America is expected to account for a significant share of the zero-trust network access market due to favorable government implementations in security in the region such as the United States and Canada. For instance, in November 2022, The US Department of Defense released its zero-trust strategy and roadmap, which outlines four high-level and unified strategic goals. Additionally, in February 2023, the government of Canada stated $1.9 million in funding for research projects to improve cyber security.
The research includes coverage of Fortinet Inc., Cloudflare Inc., Zscaler Inc., Forcepoint (Fransisco Partners), Sopho Limited, Ivanti, Versa Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., VMWare Inc., and Palo Alto Networks are significant market players in the zero-trust network access market.
The market analytics report segments the zero-trust network access market as follows:
• By Model
o Stand-Alon ZTNA
o ZTNA-As-A-Service
• By Deployment
o On-Premise
o Cloud
• By Approach
o Endpoint Initiated
o Service Initiated
• By Enterprise Size
o Small
o Medium
o Large
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• UK
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Australia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Fortinet Inc.
• Cloudflare Inc.
• Zscaler Inc
• Forcepoint (Fransisco Partners)
• Sopho Limited
• Ivanti
• Versa Networks Inc.
• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
• VMWare Inc.
• Palo Alto Networks
Explore More Reports:
• Network Analytics Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/network-analytics-market
• Network Interface Cards Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/network-interface-cards-market
• Network As A Service (NaaS) Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/network-as-a-service-naas-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn