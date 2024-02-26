Telos Advisory and CapitaHQ Join Forces to Offer Comprehensive Sales Solutions in Asia Pacific
Partnership offers Technology firms access to top-tier local GTM and sales expertise - ensuring accelerated growth across APAC
Our collaboration with Telos Advisory represents a significant step towards delivering unparalleled sales solutions in the Asia Pacific region.”SINGAPORE, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telos Advisory, a leading Go-To-Market (GTM) Strategy consulting firm based in Singapore, and CapitaHQ, a leading Australian-headquartered GTM Sales Execution firm, are delighted to announce their strategic partnership. Together, these two industry leaders aim to provide a complete sales solution for technology companies seeking to establish and expand their presence in the dynamic Asia Pacific region.
The collaboration leverages Telos Advisory's extensive expertise in GTM strategy, market intelligence, and business development with CapitaHQ's proven track record in delivering results-oriented sales-as-a-service execution. This synergy creates a powerful combination that addresses the diverse needs of businesses looking to navigate the complexities of the Asia Pacific market.
Commenting on the partnership, Laura Ryan, Director at Telos Advisory, said, "We are excited to join forces with CapitaHQ to offer a complete suite of services to companies seeking high-velocity expansion across the region. Our collaborative approach will provide clients with a unique and tailored strategy from entry to growth – turning intent into reality."
Nathan Walker, Founder & Principal at CapitaHQ, expressed, "Our collaboration with Telos Advisory represents a significant step towards delivering unparalleled sales solutions in the Asia Pacific region. By combining our strengths, we aim to provide clients with the strategic advantage needed to thrive in this dynamic market. We're excited about the possibilities this partnership holds."
The partnership between Telos Advisory and CapitaHQ underscores a shared commitment to providing exceptional support for companies entering or expanding their footprint in the Asia Pacific region. With a focus on delivering competitive and results-driven solutions, this collaboration is poised to make a meaningful impact on the success of businesses operating in one of the world's fastest-growing markets.
About Telos Advisory:
Telos Advisory is a Singapore-based Go-To-Market (GTM) Strategy consulting firm, specializing in helping businesses navigate the complexities of the Asia Pacific market. Telos Advisory provides strategic insights, market intelligence, and business development services to drive success in the region.
Contact:
Laura Ryan
Founder
Telos Advisory Pte Ltd
laura@telosadv.com
About CapitaHQ:
CapitaHQ is an Australian-headquartered Sales-as-a-Service GTM Execution firm dedicated to helping fintech companies focusing on the financial sector accelerate their sales growth in APAC.
Nathan Walker, Founder & Principal
CapitaHQ Pty Limited
info@capitahq.com