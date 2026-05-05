Dr. Jason McMahon Provides Advanced Male Health Services at Gentle Procedures Leinster

Dr. Jason McMahon

Respected Physician Offers Non-Scalpel No-Needle Vasectomy and Shang Ring Circumcision at Naas and Dundalk Clinics

By adopting techniques like the Shang Ring circumcision and non-scalpel no-needle vasectomy, we can offer a medical experience that prioritises both speed and comfort.” — Dr. Jason McMahon

NAAS, LEINSTER, IRELAND, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jason McMahon is offering a high-standard, clinical approach to male health at Gentle Procedures Leinster, offering patients across the Greater Leinster region access to advanced surgical care. From his clinics in Naas and Dundalk, Dr. McMahon focuses on delivering streamlined procedures designed to prioritise patient comfort and clinical efficiency.An honours graduate of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, Dr. McMahon has dedicated over two decades to working in primary care surgery. He is one of Ireland's most prolific providers of non-scalpel no-needle vasectomy and has been at the forefront of bringing the Shang Ring circumcision technique to the Irish market."My objective is to offer men in Ireland access to the most advanced surgical methods available globally within a private, local setting," states Dr. Jason McMahon. "By adopting techniques like the Shang Ring Circumcision and non-scalpel no-needle vasectomy, we can offer a medical experience that prioritises both speed and comfort. We are committed to maintaining a professional, stress-free environment for every patient who walks through our doors."Beyond his clinical work, Dr. McMahon served as an Adjunct Senior Clinical Lecturer at the University of Limerick. His dual focus on academic teaching and active surgical practice ensures that Gentle Procedures Leinster remains at the forefront of international standards for minor surgery.Gentle Procedures Leinster’s clinics are structured to provide rapid access to care, often accommodating patients within a few days of their inquiry. This model offers a highly professional alternative to traditional hospital waiting lists, allowing patients to undergo specialised procedures in a calm and well-supported environment. For further information regarding Dr. McMahon’s practise or to schedule a consultation at the Gentle Procedures clinics in Naas or Dundalk, please visit www.gentleproceduresleinster.ie or contact the clinic team directly at info@gentproleinster.ieAbout Gentle Procedures LeinsterGentle Procedures Leinster is a specialised medical facility dedicated to providing safe, minimally invasive male health services, including non-scalpel no-needle vasectomies and adult circumcisions. Serving the Leinster region from modern clinics in Naas and Dundalk, it’s part of a global network of clinics focused on patient comfort and advanced surgical techniques. Led by experienced physician Dr. Jason McMahon (MICGP, LRCPI+SI), the practice is noted for its use of the Shang Ring technique and its focus on superior cosmetic outcomes.

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