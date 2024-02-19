Bình Phước Province to host 2024 EuroCham High-Tech Agriculture Forum in March

VIETNAM, February 19 - BÌNH PHƯỚC — To connect businesses and investors in high-tech development and promote sustainable agriculture, Bình Phước Province's People's Committee, led by Chairman Trần Tuệ Hiền has signed Decision No. 55/KH-UBND on organising the 2024 EuroCham-Bình Phước High-Tech Agriculture Business Forum.

Scheduled for March 12, the forum is the largest international investment forum in the agricultural sector to be held in the southeastern province to introduce and promote its potential, strengths, mechanisms and preferential policies.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and EuroCham, the event will feature 280-320 delegates from various sectors, including government officials, EuroCham member companies, and international investors. Participants will discuss investment trends and share experiences in high-tech agriculture. The forum will also facilitate the signing of cooperation agreements between Bình Phước authorities, EuroCham, and agricultural corporations.

In addition to the main forum, there will be activities such as industrial cluster surveys and product exhibitions. This forum is a significant opportunity for Bình Phước to showcase its agricultural potential and attract international investment. — VNS