VIPC Awards CCF Grant to WelFore Health for Culturally-Attuned, AI-Enabled Lifestyle Intervention App

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that WelFore Health LLC has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $100,000. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $54 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs, and university-based inventors since 2012 in support of critical early technology testing and market validation efforts.

WelFore Health aims to improve the well-being of multi-ethnic families by promoting healthy and sustainable nutrition habits to reduce the prevalence of diet-related diseases. The Norfolk, Va.-based startup has developed an AI-assisted nutrition platform that offers personalized lifestyle recommendations to and encourages balanced eating habits for individuals and families struggling with obesity and oft-resulting diseases such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and stroke. The holistic solution includes an app with a carefully curated selection of culturally-attuned nutrition suggestions, cooking classes, meal plans, recipes, and shopping lists, along with evidence-based portioning tools and specialty salt-free spice blends, olive oils, and vinegars.

“WelFore Health is empowering multicultural families to break the unending cycle of intergenerational dietary-related diseases,” said Founder and CEO Ann-Marie Stephens. “We offer a sustainable solution that prioritizes heritage-based nutrition, family bonding, and community support with the ultimate goal of reducing healthcare costs and fostering healthier and happier lives. We are proud to have the support of Eastern Virginia Medical School, Hampton Roads Biomedical Research Consortium, and the American Diabetes Association and now, with CCF funding, we’re positioned to provide our users with a life-improving service that doesn’t require sacrificing their favorite foods and flavors, cultural traditions, or fun.”

“Many food-related diseases can be prevented with optimal nutrition, and an even greater opportunity for health intervention and improvement exists for underserved, multi-ethnic families,” said Jeanette Townsend, VIPC’s Director of Private Sector Grants. “This CCF grant is helping WelFore Health put their novel, culturally-competent platform in the hands of real users at scale and enabling a historically overlooked population to reclaim their health and well-being.”

CCF funding will accelerate the commercialization of the AskWelFore.ai platform including through validating the B2B value proposition and pricing model, optimizing end-user adoption drivers, and launching the app on both iOS and Android devices.

About WelFore Health

At WelFore Health we want to help our community gain control of their healthy eating habits, weight, and blood sugar levels with a long-term solution rather than short-term fixes. We developed a transformative hybrid nutrition program that honors cultural, culinary traditions using the power of AI with a personalized tele-nutrition platform that is focused on your overall wellness. To learn more about WelFore Health and how we can help you on your journey to a healthier lifestyle, visit www.welforehealth.com.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC also collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.



Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) | Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center (PSIC)| Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement.

For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn.

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

VIPC’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) accepts applications and awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia’s small businesses and university-based innovators. For Virginia’s private sector community, the competitive grant program seeks high-potential Virginia-based for-profit technology companies at the early stage of commercialization. The grants support early technology and market validation efforts such as the development of prototypes or minimum viable products (MVPs), customer pilots, and intellectual property protection. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply, visit the CCF pages from www.VirginiaIPC.org.

