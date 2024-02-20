Virginia’s UxS and Advanced Air Mobility Stakeholders Gather in Richmond

The VABA Legislative Reception was held at The Main Street Station in Richmond, Virginia "These annual gatherings continue to grow and serve as a testament to Virginia's commitment to remaining at the forefront of AAM and unmanned systems development." Tracy Tynan, Director, VIPC's Virginia UxS Center & AAM Alliance

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center at VIPC held its annual stakeholder meeting and the Virginia Aviation Business Association (VABA) it's Legislative Reception for Virginias aerospace, aviation, and advanced air mobility (AAM) community and government officials at Main Street Station in Richmond on Aerospace Legislative Day to showcase innovations in flight technology and systems that will enhance the speed, convenience, and accessibility of travel for Virginians.

Following visits with General Assembly members, more than 235 UAS and AAM industry leaders gathered at the annual Stakeholder meeting to actively discuss the development and advancement of drone technology and AAM systems for a variety of applications.

“These annual gatherings continue to grow and serve as a testament to Virginia's commitment to remaining at the forefront of AAM and unmanned systems development,” said Tracy Tynan, Director of VIPC’s Virginia Unmanned Systems Center and Advanced Air Mobility Alliance. “The collaborative spirit and innovative mindset displayed by this community is leading the way for a future where Virginians will benefit from this transformative technology.”

Celebrating Virginia's drive for success and industry leadership was featured speaker John Langford, the founder and president of Electra-aero, a Manassas-based company who received a VIPC Virginia Venture Partners investment earlier this year for its development of a hybrid-electric short takeoff and landing (STOL). Electra-aero continues to prove the viability and readiness of the industry for the technology with its more than 2,000 orders valued at more than $8 billion for its aircraft designed to carry up to nine passengers, significantly reducing commute times and expanding regional transportation options.

The stakeholder meeting also included remarks by Lieutenant Governor, Winsome Earle-Sears and officials from the Virginia Department of Aviation, NASA, Virginia Tech University, Old Dominion University, VIPC’s Virginia Public Safety Innovation Center (PSIC), and several Virginia companies that are building an ecosystem for drones and air taxis to serve markets across the state. Members of the public safety community also discussed how unmanned systems are raising situational awareness to enhance community policing and firefighting.

“Unmanned systems enable public safety officers to make informed decisions and navigate dangerous situations with increased safety,” said Chris Sadler, director of VIPC's Public Safety Innovation Center. “By embracing and responsibly integrating this technology, we can build a future where our communities are safer, our first responders are better equipped, and lives are saved thanks to the power of innovation."



The UAS / AAM Stakeholder meeting, was followed by the Virginia Aviation Business Association (VABA) Legislative Reception, sponsored by VIPC, featured exhibits of new products and services developed by Virginia-based entrepreneurs and small businesses. Governor Glenn Youngkin addressed more than 500 attendees at the evening reception and exhibition in the main hall of the Main Street Train Station. The venue served as a symbolic backdrop of Virginia’s rich transportation legacy while showcasing displays of technologies driving advancements in general, commercial, and military aviation, unmanned systems technology and space exploration. More about the VABA Legislative reception and images from the events here.



