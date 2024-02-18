Ahead of Severe Winter Storm, Governor Newsom Activates State Operations Center

Published: Feb 18, 2024

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced actions the state is taking as another potentially dangerous winter storm is set to impact much of California between now and Wednesday. The storm is anticipated to be brief but intense.

Governor Newsom has activated the State Operations Center in Mather to help coordinate state, local and federal response to the storm. The Governor also directed the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) to strategically preposition swift water rescue crews and other rescue personnel and equipment in multiple counties to be able to respond if needed.

According to the National Weather Service, this storm could bring significant rainfall and snow throughout much of the state, as well as potential for thunderstorms, debris flows and mudslides.

“Already this year, severe storms have proven to be deadly up and down California.

Our state is taking this next storm seriously, and we ask all Californians to take steps now to prepare.”

Governor Gavin Newsom