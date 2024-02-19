RESTLESS ROAD TO HEADLINE THE ENCORE ENTERTAINMENT AT 2024 ST. JUDE ROCK ‘N’ ROLL RUNNING SERIES NASHVILLE EVENT
EINPresswire.com/ -- RESTLESS ROAD TO HEADLINE THE ENCORE ENTERTAINMENT AT ST. JUDE ROCK ‘N’ ROLL RUNNING SERIES NASHVILLE EVENT ON SATURDAY, APRIL 27 AT 10:30 A.M.
- 2024 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville offers distances for everyone including 1-Mile, 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, Marathon, plus a Doggie Dash, and KiDS ROCK event
- Registration for the 2024 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville taking place on April 27-28 is open, register by visiting www.runrocknroll.com/nashville
The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll® Running Series Nashville event announced today that country music group, Restless Road, is the 2024 Encore Entertainment for the post-race concert. The concert will take place on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. at the finish line stage located outside of Nissan Stadium. The 2024 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville event, taking place on April 27-28, offers distances for everyone including a 1-Mile, 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, and Marathon, plus a Doggie Dash and KiDS ROCK® event. Registration is open and participants can register by visiting www.runrocknroll.com/nashville.
Restless Road was recently called “one of the most intriguing and exciting acts of the year” (Wide Open Country). The trio, Zach Beeken, Colton Pack and Garrett Nichols, will showcase their amazing harmonies and vocal talents as they hit the post-event race stage to celebrate with the runners and their family and friends. Additional musical artists for event week will be announced soon.
“The race uniquely unites the amazing music community with fitness enthusiasts, and we’re excited to have Restless Road perform for our participants, family, and friends, as well as those in the area that want to have a good time," states Eric Atnip, Regional Director for Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series.
Known for its lively race atmosphere and celebratory finish line concerts filled with Nashville spirit, the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville event will combine live music and entertainment with scenic routes that highlight Nashville’s historic and natural beauty. Nashville has long been a favorite stop on the best-in-class running series tour, welcoming global visitors amidst a strong hometown contingent who know how to have a good time. Participants will experience everything that Music City has to offer, including a legendary running tour of Nashville’s most famous locations such as Broadway, Music Row, The Gulch, 12 South, Nissan Stadium and much more.
For more information on the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville event, please visit www.runrocknroll.com/nashville. Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series media inquiries may be directed to press@runrocknroll.com.
About Restless Road
Made up of three different but complementary voices, country band Restless Road is “one of the most intriguing and exciting acts of the year” (Wide Open Country). Praised by People, Taste of Country, Billboard, and more, the trio’s powerhouse harmonies and soul-baring lyrics have accumulated over 227 million cumulative career streams and amassed a following of over 4 million on their social media platforms. As NBC’s Today Show host Hoda Kotb put it, “That harmony…you feel it in your soul.”
For the past 10 years, Restless Road has been honing their craft, nurturing their songwriting skills, and perfecting their signature harmonies. In 2019, the trio we know now, Zach Beeken, Colton Pack and Garrett Nichols came back together with a sense of refreshed energy. After signing with Kane Brown’s joint venture with Sony Music Nashville, the band began their journey to success.
The trio released their self-titled debut EP in 2020, as well as a string of singles including “Bar Friends,” “Sundown Somewhere,” and their Sirius XM The Highway #1 hit “Growing Old With You.” The success of the track and a performance on ABC’s The Bachelor catapulted the trio into a new level of stardom. With the trios "captivating melody and lyrics" (American Songwriter), the trio has been featured by Billboard, CMT, EXTRA, The Today Show, and more and was recently named as one of Opry’s Next Stage Artists and Spotify's Hot Country Artists to Watch.
2022 proved to be a successful year for the trio on the touring front as they embarked on both Kane Brown’s US & international Drunk or Dreaming Tour and US Blessed & Free Tour as well as their own sold out headline Bar Friends Tour. The band has also toured with Jordan Davis, Chase Rice, Russell Dickerson and Chris Lane.
Restless Road released their highly anticipated debut album, ‘Last Rodeo’ in October of 2023, and are currently in the middle of their 2024 Last Rodeo Headline Tour, followed by tours with Tim McGraw and Cole Swindell later this year.
With all signs indicating Restless Road as a contender for best new vocal group, its members continue to write, sing, and perform together as they take the next steps down country music’s long and winding road.
For more information on Restless Road including tour dates and their latest music, visit www.restlessroad.com, TikTok | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
About Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series
Established in 1998, the Rock ‘n’ Roll® Running Series’ simple idea of making running fun has transformed both the U.S. and global running landscape by infusing the course with live bands, cheer teams, and entertaining water stations, creating a block-party atmosphere for participants and spectators alike. Focused on running, music and community, race weekends kick off with a free Health & Fitness Expo showcasing the latest in running gear, sports apparel, health and nutritional information and much more. Events culminate with an Encore Entertainment experience featuring eclectic musical artists from a variety of genres. With a goal of helping participants find the Beat in Their Feet™, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series has also featured some of the biggest names in music, with past performances including the likes of Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, O.A.R., Aloe Blacc, Pitbull, Flo Rida, The Band Perry, Fitz and the Tantrums, the Goo Goo Dolls, Bret Michaels, Kesha, The Revivalists, Hunter Hayes, Capital Cities, and Matt Nathanson. Further information about the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series can be found online at www.RunRocknRoll.com and follow @RunRocknRoll on all social platforms.
About The IRONMAN Group
The IRONMAN Group operates a global portfolio of events that includes the IRONMAN® Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN® 70.3® Triathlon Series, 5150™ Triathlon Series, the Rock ‘n’ Roll® Running Series, IRONKIDS®, World Triathlon Championship Series, premier running events including the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon™ and City2Surf®, UTMB® World Series trail-running events including the Canyons Endurance Runs™ by UTMB®, Tarawera Ultra™ by UTMB® and Ultra-Trail Australia™ by UTMB®, Epic Series™ mountain bike races including the Absa Cape Epic®, road cycling events, and other multisport races. The IRONMAN Group is the largest operator of mass participation sports in the world and provides more than a million participants annually the benefits of endurance sports through the company’s vast offerings. Catering to the full athlete experience, the company portfolio also includes FulGaz® virtual cycling, the most realistic indoor riding experience connected fitness application aimed at preparing athletes for real-world events. Since the inception of the iconic IRONMAN® brand and its first event in 1978, athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE® by crossing finish lines around the world. Beginning as a single race, The IRONMAN Group has grown to become a global sensation with hundreds of events across 55+ countries. The IRONMAN Group is owned by Advance, a private, family-owned business, and Orkila Capital, a growth equity firm focused on building great brands. For more information, visit www.ironman.com/about-ironman-group.
About Advance
Advance is a private, family-held business that owns and invests in companies across media, entertainment, technology, communications, education and other promising growth sectors. Our mission is to build the value of our companies over the long-term by fostering growth and innovation. Advance’s portfolio includes Condé Nast, Advance Local, Stage Entertainment, The IRONMAN Group, American City Business Journals, Leaders Group, Turnitin, and Pop. Together these operating companies employ more than 17,000 people in 29 countries. Advance is also among the largest shareholders in Charter Communications, Warner Bros. Discovery and Reddit. For more information visit www.advance.com.
