Guns, Alcohol and Drugs Found During Illegal Club Search

Linda Jamison Newsome, 53, of High Point, NC was charged with ten counts of possess alcohol for sale without an ABC permit, five counts of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana, three counts of sell schedule VI-controlled substance, three counts deliver schedule VI-controlled substance and conspire to sell/deliver cocaine.

Danny Vernard Washington, 41, of Goldsboro, NC was charged with two counts possession of a firearm by convicted felon, NCGS 74C-2(a) unlicensed armed security without a permit and simple possession of marijuana.

Jonathan Freeman Winton, 31, of Greensboro, NC was charged with NCGS 74C-13(a) armed security without permit.

Nequareus Dre’von Roberts-Simon, 24, of Thomasville NC was charged with NCGS 14-269(a1) carrying a concealed weapon.

Kuchina Hazel,25, of Piedmont SC was charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andre Cornelius, 34, of Charlotte, NC was charged with unauthorized possession of spirituous liquor.