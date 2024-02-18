Guns, Alcohol and Drugs Found During Illegal Club Search
-
Linda Jamison Newsome, 53, of High Point, NC was charged with ten counts of possess alcohol for sale without an ABC permit, five counts of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana, three counts of sell schedule VI-controlled substance, three counts deliver schedule VI-controlled substance and conspire to sell/deliver cocaine.
-
Danny Vernard Washington, 41, of Goldsboro, NC was charged with two counts possession of a firearm by convicted felon, NCGS 74C-2(a) unlicensed armed security without a permit and simple possession of marijuana.
-
Jonathan Freeman Winton, 31, of Greensboro, NC was charged with NCGS 74C-13(a) armed security without permit.
-
Nequareus Dre’von Roberts-Simon, 24, of Thomasville NC was charged with NCGS 14-269(a1) carrying a concealed weapon.
-
Kuchina Hazel,25, of Piedmont SC was charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-
Andre Cornelius, 34, of Charlotte, NC was charged with unauthorized possession of spirituous liquor.
-
Zariyah Sophia Hogan,21, of Midlothian, VA was charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.