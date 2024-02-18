SECNAV Del Toro Delivers Principal Address at USS John L. Canley (ESB 6) Commissioning

Good morning, San Diego. First, let me start off by thanking the chaplain, for providing us all perfect weather.

You know, Sergeant Major thanking me for allowing him to speak today, as if somehow that was not going to be an option. But I will assure you that this is the last time that I speak behind the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, as well as the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Thank you both for your extraordinary, impactful words for all of you here today.

It is a great honor for me to be your 78th Secretary of the Navy, in service all the men and women who serve in our Navy and our Marine Corps today.

Before I begin my speech, let me just simply say, “courage under fire.” Every American today here at this ceremony, across this great land that we call America has to be proud of the men and women who serve in our Navy in our Marine Corps. Because if we honor the Sergeant Major for everything he did, throughout those seven days and throughout his entire life, we have to recognize that he served as an inspiration to the over 40,000 Marines that are deployed today around the globe. One third of our fleet is underway. And in the Red Sea over the last 90 days, our Sailors and our Marines have acted bravely with courage under fire, the way that I think started to major would have wanted them to do.

So, I'm extremely proud of each and every one of them. You should be as well. And I thank, on behalf of the President, Secretary of Defense, and myself, all of you, the American people. I encourage you to continue supporting these brave men and women. And I encourage you all to reach out to your own members in the House of Representatives and ask them to pass the supplementals that are necessary over the next few weeks to keep the government open, to keep all these brave men and women employed and supporting the way they deserve to be, as well as our fellow brothers and sisters in Ukraine, who are so bravely today fighting for democracy, not just for themselves, but for all of us around the world – so that democracy will always remain free everywhere. Thank you.

It's great to be here in Coronado at the commissioning of our fleet’s newest expeditionary sea base USS John L. Canley. I'll tell you that when this ship was first being thought of nearly 30 years ago, I wasn't necessarily the biggest fan of it. I will tell you that over these past 20 years I have become the biggest fan of these expeditionary sea base ships. So, to you David – you know that I built a ship of our own in a shipyard down south and lived in a shipyard for a year and a half – this is hard work. And there's not enough ways to thank your workers here at NASSCO for the spectacular job that they've done. So, to all the shipyard workers, thank you so very much.

I extend, again, a warm welcome to our show sponsor Sgt. Maj. Canley's daughter, Miss Patricia Sargent, as well. As you know, according to Navy tradition, the shift sponsor spirit and presence guides and sailors and Marines and the merchant mariners that live and work and fight on board these great ships, and I am confident from all that I know about your father and yourself and his grandparents, that you all will be spectacular sponsors and maid of honor for the brave men and women who serve on this ship.

I would like to also welcome the rest of Sergeant Major Canley’s family—including Ms. Viktoria Sargent, his sister Annie, and all of his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews here with us today.

It is wonderful to be with you all.

Welcome to our distinguished guests as well, including Mr. Carver, General Dunford. Sir, your leadership of our military service when you served in our Marine Corps, when you served as Commandant, was truly spectacular. Thank you, Sir.

To those from Sgt. Maj. Canley’s Marines Corps company during the Vietnam War—Alpha Company— who were able to join us today: thank you for your presence, selfless service to our country, and protection of the freedoms we hold most dear.

Vietnam Veterans are particularly important to me. I came here and as a Cuban American refugee, and my first home was in a rat-infested tenement building on 42nd Street between 11th and 12th Avenue in New York City. My first memory of Vietnam when I was only four or five years old, actually, was this endless line of soldiers who stood across the street on 42nd Street. And although I was too young to fully comprehend and understood what it was that they were doing there with their satchels, they always seem to be just waiting on the behind as Marines know how to do sometimes, right?

But it was when I became older and when I became Secretary – just a couple of months ago, I asked my historian to actually look into that. Why was it that those soldiers were waiting in line? They were waiting in line to go to Vietnam on troop ships just like this, as they had before during Korea and World War Two. That was my first understanding of what it meant to go to war. And throughout my life, I have vowed to honor their service, first by joining that service myself, obviously, serving 22 years; by visiting Hue twice as well too and seeing firsthand the struggles that they actually went through. And not just to pay them tribute as we do here today, but to learn the lessons of what they went through, of what you went through and to vow to apply those lessons so that our men and women today and service in uniform – whether it be the Navy, the Marine Corps, the Army Air Force – will never again have to struggle in a similar fashion.

So, thank you. Thank you to all of you who served in Vietnam.

Captain Mays and Master Captain Hanbury, you are the two luckiest people on the face of the earth today because you get to command this great ship. I kmow what that’s all about. It’s an extraordinary experience. As (Sgt. Maj. Canley) told you, take care of your troops. That’s what matters most.

And finally, to the crew of USS John L. Canley, the rest of our Navy team, and our partners in industry, thank for your unwavering support.

As was said, behind me is 784 feet of warfighting steel, named after an incredible warfighter.

Sgt. Maj. Canley’s philosophy was, “If today’s my day, then come get me.”

And as you heard today, he certainly embodied that philosophy.

This ship is a United States Ship—a warfighting ship, which may called to sail into harm’s way one day.

USS John L. Canley increases the capability of our Navy, Marine Corps, our Military Sealift Team, strengthening our maritime dominance in an uncertain time when the world looks to the United States, more so than ever, for guidance, strength, and leadership. And we must deliver that to the rest of the world.

I want to take this time to talk about the importance of sharing stories, as well, especially the incredible stories of those such as Sgt. Maj. John Canley, who represent the very best of America.

Black History Month, of course, is an opportunity to tell these stories and pay tribute to the contributions of African-American service members and civilians who selflessly dedicated their lives to this nation, courageously so.

While the legacy of African-American service members in the sea services spans centuries, their stories often went untold, and they did not receive the recognition they often deserved.

This was certainly the case with Robert B. Smalls and Charles J. French – for whom I named a cruiser and destroyrer. This was also the case for Sgt. Maj. Canley, who was originally awarded the Navy Cross for his heroic actions at Hue City.

Thankfully, following an Alpha Company reunion many years later, his fellow Marine and friend John Ligato embarked on a journey to ensure his humble leader received the credit he so deserved.

The process of upgrading his award was arduous with seemingly insurmountable administrative hurdles and miles of bureaucratic red tape, but in 2018, 50 years after the Battle of Hue City, Sgt. Maj. John L. Canley received the Medal of Honor.

And he became the first African-American service member to receive the Medal of Honor while still living.

We, as Americans, have the unique opportunity to tell these stories of Robert Smalls, Charles French, and now John L. Canley and an obligation to learn from them - because we can only grow as a nation and as a fighting force by learning from our history.

Ultimately, our Navy and our Marine Corps and our nation are made stronger by our diversity—diversity of background, of experience, and of thought—which ensures our ability to out-think, outpace, and out-maneuver our adversaries – forever remains strong.

Just as history matters, representation matters too.

African-Americans make up over 16% of our Navy and over 10% of our Marine Corps.

It is imperative that future generations see themselves in our sea services—that they see a man from Caledonia, Arkansas grow up to become a war hero—or a woman from Rochester, New York become the first female Chief of Naval Operations—or an immigrant from Cuba-American to become Secretary of the Navy – because the next Medal of Honor recipient or CNO or SECNAV might be in this audience today.

As the world’s problems grow increasingly more complex and stability more uncertain, we need to tap into America’s most precious resource— all it’s people—to solve the issues of the future.

And if any of you who have served before, want to come back into the service or any of you young men and women want to join the service, come see me after the ceremony. In fact, how about standing up right now and I’ll issue you the oath of office. I’ll be happy to do so.

Now, I know that some of the spouses of some of you veterans want you to come back to the service too. We can accommodate you as well too.

Now, the impact of Sgt. Maj. Canley’s legacy will indeed extend far beyond Black History Month.

It is my firm belief that USS John L. Canley will serve as an inspiration to all who follow in her wake.

It is my sincere hope that for those who come aboard this ship – those in the United States Navy, the Marine Corps, Military Sealift Command – when they cross that bow, they’re also challenged to live up to the unwavering devotion to duty that this ship’s namesake.

And a special tribute to our Merchant mariners. More Merchant mariners died in World War Two than anyone else. And today I'm proud that our United States Navy and Marine Corps is out there, protecting not only life members and the life of those innocent Merchant mariners from all over the world. We have a responsibility to protect them.

I have no doubt that throughout his service, USS John L. Canley will display “courage under fire.”

Ladies and Gentlemen, today is a truly wonderful and historic day.

USS John L. Canley is joining the Fleet and will fearlessly sail as a part of the world’s finest Navy – the world’s most powerful Navy and Marine Corps. Don’t let anybody ever tell you anything differently.

I wish you fair winds and following seas, especially the courageous men and women who serve onboard this ship. May God bless each and every one of you and your families and the United States of America.

Thank you.