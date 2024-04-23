Luxury Marketing Innovator Sharannath Mohanram Joins EveryWatch As Chief Commercial Officer

Sharannath Mohanram Cartier Santos on EveryWatch.com | Price Guide Analytics on EveryWatch.com | 2023 Annual Watch Market Analysis

EveryWatch appoints former Gucci marketing science head Sharannath Mohanram as its new Chief Commercial Officer.

EveryWatch is the perfect platform to understand what attributes drive the perceived value of watches and to delve deeper into evolving product trends.” — Sharannath Mohanram

DUBAI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES , April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EveryWatch is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sharannath Mohanram as its new Chief Commercial Officer. Renowned for his pioneering work in luxury marketing and analytics, Mohanram brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to EveryWatch.

Recognized for his groundbreaking contributions to integrating AI technologies in luxury marketing during his tenure at renowned brands, Gucci and Piaget, Mohanram has been a driving force in accelerating the adoption of innovative solutions within the industry. In his previous roles, he pioneered transformative projects utilizing Chatbots and virtual assistants as early as 2019, setting the stage for advancements in customer engagement long before mainstream adoption.

“As someone who has been striving to get more people to value luxury craftsmanship and watchmaking, I immediately connected with EveryWatch's unique purpose and ambition,” said Sharannath Mohanram, Chief Commercial Officer at EveryWatch. “I believe that increasing the watch market transparency and access to all audiences and providing them with relevant information is a way to promote the watchmaking industry as a whole. Being a data nerd and fascinated by marketing psychology, EveryWatch is the perfect platform for me to understand what attributes drive the perceived value of watches and to delve deeper into evolving product trends.”

Furthermore, Mohanram’s commitment to leveraging machine learning models to measure marketing effectiveness has reshaped industry standards, prompting fellow marketers and luxury brands to follow suit. His experience at Publicis Groupe, where he served leading brands across various industries, including FMCG, cosmetics, banking/finance, fashion, and luxury, has equipped him with invaluable insights into consumer behavior and market trends.

About EveryWatch

Established by leading industry experts, EveryWatch was created in response to the increasing popularity of luxury timepieces with the aim of bringing unprecedented transparency and insight to the watch market through cutting edge technology and AI. The first platform of its kind, EveryWatch combines all aspects of the watch world under one roof and was specifically tailored to be a one-stop destination for watch collectors, vendors, and enthusiasts.

EveryWatch provides comprehensive data and notification services that include historical, current, and upcoming data from auctions, dealers, and marketplaces globally. This information combined with a variety of decision-making tools, such as advanced analytics and collection monitoring, allows our members to stay on top of changes in the market and enables them to make educated decisions when considering a new watch purchase or sale.

They believe in increasing transparency, know-how, and giving our users maximum autonomy over their decisions. By providing a holistic watch market experience and making information easily accessible, EveryWatch strives to strengthen the growing watch market, as well as spread knowledge and passion for haute horlogerie.

EveryWatch.com

About Sharannath Mohanram

Sharannath Mohanram, a distinguished authority in the luxury marketing and analytics field, currently serves as the Chief Commercial Officer for EveryWatch, where he orchestrates the realms of marketing, sales, and business development functions.

With an extensive background spanning over 15 years of hands-on experience in the digital marketing field; Monhram stands as a renowned trailblazer in the luxury industry, consistently pioneering new ways that merge marketing and analytics, contributing significantly to the industry's evolution.

His illustrious career includes pivotal roles such as heading the Marketing Science division at Gucci and holding the esteemed position of Global Head of Media at Piaget within the respected Richemont Group. Moreover, his professional journey has been enriched by his invaluable marketing agency experience with Publicis Groupe, adding a versatile layer to his career.

Beyond his corporate achievements, Mohanram has also ventured entrepreneurially, leading two successful startup endeavors in web design and digital client experience; consistently redefining the industry's norms as a multifaceted leader.