Mobile Disaster Recovery Center in Calhoun County will Close Early Today Feb. 17, 2024.

Charleston, W.Va.– A state-federal Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will be closing early on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 80 Spring Run Rd. in Arnoldsburg, WV due to inclement weather.

The Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday Feb. 19, 2024.

The center is located at:

Calhoun County 80 Spring Run Rd., Arnoldsburg, WV 25234 Hours of operation: Closing Today Reopening 8 a.m. Monday Feb 19, 2024

All other West Virginia centers will remain open until 6 p.m. today to assist survivors in Boone, Calhoun, Clay, Harrison, and Kanawha counties.

If it is not possible to visit the Disaster Recovery Center or to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.