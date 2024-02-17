Submit Release
News Search

There were 204 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,825 in the last 365 days.

Mobile Disaster Recovery Center in Calhoun County will Close Early Today Feb. 17, 2024.

Charleston, W.Va.– A state-federal Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will be closing early on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 80 Spring Run Rd. in Arnoldsburg, WV due to inclement weather. 

The Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday Feb. 19, 2024.

The center is located at:

Calhoun County

80 Spring Run Rd., Arnoldsburg, WV 25234 

Hours of operation:

Closing Today 

Reopening 8 a.m. Monday Feb 19, 2024

 

All other West Virginia centers will remain open until 6 p.m. today to assist survivors in Boone, Calhoun, Clay, Harrison, and Kanawha counties. 

If it is not possible to visit the Disaster Recovery Center or to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

  1. For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4756  and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

You just read:

Mobile Disaster Recovery Center in Calhoun County will Close Early Today Feb. 17, 2024.

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more