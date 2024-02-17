Participation in the final competition of the Equestrian Festival in Qatar and meeting with the Emir of Qatar

TAJIKISTAN, February 17 - The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, who is on a working visit in Doha at the invitation of the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, visited the special large field of the games to watch the final competition of the Equestrian Festival.

At the venue of this magnificent competition, which is being held for the Award of the Emir of the State of Qatar, the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani warmly welcomed the Head of the state of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon and invited him to the meeting room.

Issues regarding the friendly relations and the development of multifaceted cooperation between the two friendly countries were discussed at the meeting.

The Head of the state of Tajikistan congratulated the Emir of the State of Qatar on the successful holding of the final competition of the Equestrian Festival and thanked him for the invitation and warm hospitality.

The Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon also congratulated Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the victory of his country's national team in the Asian Football Championship and expressed appreciation for the worthy reception of the national team of Tajikistan during these competitions.

The Emir of the State of Qatar, in his turn, called Tajikistan's entry into the eight best football teams in Asia an honorable achievement and congratulated the Head of State and the people of Tajikistan on this remarkable result.

During the conversation, the sides emphasized the need in strengthening of relations of the two states in the areas of mutual interest.

The Leader of the Nation particularly stressed the interest of our side in attracting Qatari investments in the spheres of energy, minerals extraction and agriculture.

There was an exchange of views on the agreements reached during the recent state visit of the Head of state of Tajikistan to the State of Qatar and the process of their implementation.

The sides welcomed the beginning of the practical activities of the joint working groups for the implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level.

The heads of the two friendly states also exchanged opinions on a number of regional and international topics of mutual interest.

After the meeting, the Emir of the State of Qatar invited the President of the Republic of Tajikistan to watch the final competition of the Equestrian Festival together at the special large field for these games.

The sincere conversation between the heads of the two states continued during the watching of the horse race.

As it was mentioned, this type of sport is very popular among Arab peoples, including Qataris, famous, capable athletes from all parts of the world participate in it, and the winners gain big awards.