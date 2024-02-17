【Floats carry blessings to northern district】Float parade attracts visitors and boosts community economy on 8th day of Chinese New Year

MACAU, February 17 - The second parade of the “Celebrations of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR – Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Dragon 2024” was held tonight (17 February), the 8th day of Chinese New Year. 15 uniquely-stunning floats filled the northern district with best wishes and carried on the festive ambience, attracting residents and visitors into the community for a memorable night of Chinese New Year, thereby invigorating the community economy.

Director of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, MGTO Deputy Director Ricky Hoi, member of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of Municipal Affairs Bureau, Isabel Celeste Jorge, Acting President of Sports Bureau, Lam Lin Kio, Vice President of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheang Kai Meng, Acting Senior Manager of Promotional Activities and Development of Conventions and Exhibitions Department of Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Steve Chan, Head of Division of Culture, Tourism, MICE, Trade and Commerce of Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Vic Lam, and Assistant to Director of Asia Tourism Exchange Center, Zhang Xiuwen, officiated the kick-off ceremony together with other guests.

Parade route abounds with flows of people

Enlivened by a large-scale lion dance performance, the procession set off from the University of St. Joseph and St. Joseph Diocesan College Six, marching forth and engaging spectators who cheered along the way until the destination at Iao Hon Market Garden, where a wonderful artistic and cultural show was presented by MGM, Wynn Macau, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, SJM Resorts, S.A., Sands China Ltd., Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Chimelong Group. Hong Kong artists Selena Lee and Carman Kwan, Macao singers Germano Guilherme, Rico Long and Viviana Lo also delivered fantastic performances and welcomed the floats together with residents and visitors. The parade route abounded with flows of people with great atmosphere.

15 floats spread warm wishes

Infinite fun at northern district

During Chinese New Year, MGTO released the latest series of promotional videos about the infinite fun in Northern District, to highlight the tourism resources and unique appeal in the northern district as part of the effort to promote community tourism development. 15 floats joined the Parade to spread bliss and good luck to residents and visitors in welcoming the Year of the Dragon. The floats were presented by MGTO, Municipal Affairs Bureau, Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau, Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Asia Tourism Exchange Center, MGM, Wynn Macau, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, SJM Resorts, S.A., Sands China Ltd., Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, Multinational (Holdings) Group and Chimelong Group. Each float was thoughtfully designed to radiate captivating splendor.

Float exhibition moves on to Tap Seac Square

The spectacular floats will be on display at Tap Seac Square from 18 – 25 February. Illuminations will be on from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Residents and visitors are welcome to enjoy the splendor of the floats and take pictures in proximity.

Vote for favorite float and enter lucky draw

The voting activity for floats is held once again this year. Members of the public can visit the voting website and complete different missions to enter the online lucky draw. During the float parade or exhibition, they can also vote for their favorite float and enter the online lucky draw for a chance to win attractive prizes. The activity lasts until 10 p.m. on 25 February.

Finale fireworks show to dazzle Lantern Festival next Saturday

The Chinese New Year Fireworks Displays consist of three sessions, two of which have been held on the 3rd day of Chinese New Year and “Renri”, filling the nights with the bustle and happiness of the festivity. The last fireworks show will take place at 9 p.m. next Saturday (24 February) in joyful celebration of Lantern Festival with residents and visitors.

Synergy of “Tourism + Events”

During Chinese New Year, an array of festive events are taking place in Macao. Different governmental entities, enterprises and community organizations have rolled out a variety of festive events and activities, set to radiate the synergy of “tourism + events” and attract visitors into different communities for sightseeing, spending and more wonderful travel experiences. Unveiled by MGTO last December, Light up Macao 2023 will continue to make festive days sparkle until 25 February.

The themed webpage of “Macao Lunar New Year Celebrations 2024” (https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/cny/celebrations-2024) introduces a wide range of wonderful festive activities organized by governmental entities such as MGTO, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau and Municipal Affairs Bureau, as well as tourism businesses during Chinese New Year, along with promotional videos for different festivities. Residents and visitors can conveniently learn about various local Chinese New Year festivities at one stop.