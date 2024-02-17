Scala Radio announces more targeted music curation as it unveils new schedule

The changes come into effect from March 2nd

Scala Radio is evolving its schedule from next month to offer audiences a broader range of music programming. From 2nd March, the station which promises ‘classical music for modern life’ will be introducing a new ‘Mindfulness Hour’ between 1-2pm each weekday which offers a commercial free non-stop sweep of music to bring calm to your day, followed by Scala’s greatest hits in ‘More Music Afternoon’ from 2-6pm. The station will also be introducing its up-beat classical music ‘Classical Bangers’ sub-brand as a regular weekday programme.

As we head into the weekend, on Saturdays Hannah Cox moves to 8am-12pm, Ayanna Witter Johnson moves to 12-3pm, Jack Pepper moves to 3-7pm and Darren Reddick moves to 7-9pm. On Sundays Hannah Cox is in the studio again from 8am-10am followed by Scala original Simon Mayo (10-12pm) and MOBO winning YolanDa Brown (12-3pm), with Jack Pepper moving to 3-7pm and Darren Reddick in for Sunday Night Scala from 7-9pm.).

Scala Radio and Jazz FM Content Director Nick Pitts said, ‘At Scala Radio we’re continually looking at how we can review and update our offering to provide something new for our audiences and with these new programmes and curations, we’re really pleased to be offering even more music to accompany them across the day.”

The changes do mean that the station will say farewell to Mark Forrest, Mark Kermode, Luci Holland, Richard Allinson and Sam Hughes as they leave in line with the new schedule.

Nick Pitts added ‘I’d like to extend a huge thank you to each one of these impeccable broadcasters who have who all played an amazing and important part on Scala Radio’s journey so far, as well as Danielle Perry who has been hosting Saturday mornings ahead of the new schedule, and we wish them all the best for the future.’

The new schedule is as follows:

Weekdays (Mon-Fri)

1am-5am – Night Music

5am-7am – In the Park

7-10am – Charles Nove (including Screentime at 9am)

10am-1pm – Penny Smith

2-6pm – More Music Afternoon

6-8pm – Classical Bangers

8-9pm – Peaceful Piano

9-10pm – Screentime

10pm–1am – The Space

Weekends (Sat-Sun)

Saturdays

1am-5am – Night Music

5am-8am – In the Park

8am-12pm – Hannah Cox

12pm-3pm -Ayanna Whitter Johnson

3-7pm – Jack Pepper

7-9pm – Darren Reddick’s Classical Bangers

9-10pm – Scala at the Movies

10pm-1am – The Space

Sundays

1am-5am – Night Music

5am-8am – In the Park

8am-10am – Hannah Cox

10am – 12pm – Simon Mayo

12pm-3pm – YolanDa Brown

3pm – 7pm – Jack Pepper

7pm –9pm – Darren Reddick’s Sunday Night Scala

9pm – 10pm – Scala at the Musicals

10pm – 1am – The Space