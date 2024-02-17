PHILIPPINES, February 17 - Press Release

February 16, 2024 HONTIVEROS OPPOSES ECONOMIC CHA-CHA, FOREIGN OWNERSHIP IN POWER SECTOR ALREADY A "FAILURE" Senator Risa Hontiveros on Friday said that the ongoing power instabilities plaguing consumers are a clear indication that foreign involvement in public utilities is a failure, contrary to the claims that permitting foreign ownership through charter change would be beneficial for both the economy and public services. "Kahit na may dayuhang nagmamay-ari sa ating transmission grid, taun-taon na lang, kada papasok ang summer months, nakararanas pa rin tayo ng rotating blackouts sa Luzon at Visayas sa kabila ng mas mataas na presyo ng kuryente sa panahong ito," she said. "I've been consistently pointing out the connection between power industry problems and the proposed economic charter change in the Senate. Our ongoing power challenges clearly show how the industry, despite allowing significant foreign involvement for the past twenty years, has failed to meet expectations," Hontiveros added. The Senator's remarks came during the recent Senate deliberations on Resolution of Both Houses No. 6, in which she underscored the chronic challenges faced by the power sector despite decades of foreign participation. The Department of Energy's recent warning about tight power supply risks during the upcoming El Niño-affected summer months has further amplified concerns. Senator Hontiveros, during the Senate hearing on RBH 6, raised pertinent questions to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and the Board of Investments (BOI) regarding the efficacy of opening up the power generation sector to foreign ownership. "It's crucial to question our economic agencies because we're examining if an economic charter change is still needed, given significant foreign investment. For example, renewable energy investment alone reportedly totals $13.76 billion," Hontiveros stressed. Previous Senate inquiries led by Hontiveros identified various factors contributing to challenges in the power industry, including corporate cross-ownership, regulatory capture, grid mismanagement, and prioritization of business interests over public service delivery. According to the Senator, what should be focused on is the concentration of ownership, especially in the power sector, in which it is increasingly evident. According to 2020 data, 11 families control 43% of generation capacity, 40% of captive connections, and 68% of utility sales. "We need to pause and reconsider. The heavy ownership control by the same families in generation, transmission, and distribution likely stifles investment in power generation. Despite opening to foreigners over two decades ago, removing barriers hasn't spurred new supplies, as these family incumbents preempt access to consumers," she said. Ultimately, Hontiveros emphasized the importance of allowing ordinary consumers to own generation and distribution assets in the power sector, aligning with the national economic goal outlined in Article XII of the Constitution. As a first step, cross-ownership has to be disallowed altogether in EPIRA. "We must push for broader ownership and participation in its most possible manner among Filipinos to democratize access to the benefits and opportunities within the power industry. Ito ang mas dapat paggugulan ng oras, panahon, at resources, para masiguradong hindi lang interes ng iilan ang makikinabang, " she concluded. HONTIVEROS, KONTRA SA ECONOMIC CHA-CHA, FOREIGN OWNERSHIP SA SEKTOR NG ENERHIYA DI RIN NAMAN UMUBRA Sinabi ni Senator Risa Hontiveros na ang mga problema sa industriya ng kuryente ay patunay na ang pakikilahok ng mga dayuhan sa public utilities ay hindi rin naman umubra kahit ngayon, taliwas sa mga sinasabi na ang pagpapahintulot sa foreign ownserhip sa pamamagitan ng charter change ay magiging kapaki-pakinabang para sa ekonomiya at serbisyo publiko. "Kahit na may dayuhang nagmamay-ari sa ating transmission grid, taun-taon na lang, kada papasok ang summer months, nakararanas pa rin tayo ng rotating blackouts sa Luzon at Visayas sa kabila ng mas mataas na presyo ng kuryente sa panahong ito," aniya. "I've been consistently pointing out the connection between power industry problems and the proposed economic charter change in the Senate. Our ongoing power challenges clearly show how the industry, despite allowing significant foreign involvement for the past twenty years, has failed to meet expectations. In short, palpak." dagdag pa ni Hontiveros. Naglahad ng saloobin ang senador matapos ang sa kamakailang deliberasyon ng Senado sa Resolution of Both Houses No. 6, kung saan binigyang-diin niya na patuloy pa rin ang kapalpakan sa sektor ng enerhiya sa kabila ng deka-dekadang partisipasyon ng dayuhan. Mas dumagdag pa aniya sa alalahanin ang kamakailang babala ng Kagawaran ng Enerhiya tungkol sa bantang muling pagnipis ng suplay ng kuryente sa mga darating na buwan ng tag-init na apektado ng El Niño. Sa pagdinig ng Senado, kinwestyon ni Hontiveros ang National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) at Board of Investments (BOI) hinggil sa bisa ng pagbubukas ng power generation sector sa foreign ownership. "It's crucial to question our economic agencies because we're examining if an economic charter change is still needed, given significant foreign investment. For example, renewable energy investment alone reportedly totals $13.76 billion," ani Hontiveros. Sa mga nakaraang pagdinog sa Senado, tinukoy ni Hontiveros ang iba't ibang posibleng dahilan ng kapalpakan sa industriya ng kuryente, kabilang ang corporate cross-ownership, regulatory capture, grid mismanagement, at pagbibigay prayoridad sa interes ng negosyo kaysa serbisyo publiko. Ayon sa Senador, ang dapat pagtuunan ng pansin ay ang konsentrasyon ng pagmamay-ari, lalo na sa sektor ng kuryente, kung saan ito ay kitang-kita. Ayon sa 2020 data, 11 pamilya ang kumokontrol sa 43% ng generation capacity, 40% ng captive connections, at 68% ng utility sales. "We need to pause and reconsider. The heavy ownership control by the same families in generation, transmission, and distribution likely stifles investment in power generation. Despite opening to foreigners over two decades ago, removing barriers hasn't spurred new supplies, as these family incumbents preempt access to consumers," ani Hontiveros. Sa huli, binigyang-diin ni Hontiveros ang kahalagahan ng pagpapahintulot sa konsyumers na magmay-ari ng generation at distribution assets sa sektor ng kuryente, na naaayon sa pambansang layunin ng ekonomiya na nakabalangkas sa Artikulo XII ng Konstitusyon. Bilang unang hakbang, ang cross-ownership ay kailangang ganap na buwagin sa EPIRA. "We must push for broader ownership and participation in its most possible manner among Filipinos to democratize access to the benefits and opportunities within the power industry. Ito ang mas dapat paggugulan ng oras, panahon, at resources, para masiguradong hindi lang interes ng iilan ang makikinabang," pagtatapos niya.