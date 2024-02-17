Penthouse Paws Ascends to New Heights at Las Vegas SuperZoo, Joining Industry Leaders to Elevate Pet Care

Penthouse Paws: The Peak of Pet Hydration and Feeding Technology Unlock the Penthouse Paws experience! Download the app to control smart feeders, fountains, and more. Pamper your pet like royalty!

Penthouse Paws joins the World Pet Association and will be attending SuperZoo in Las Vegas August 2024.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penthouse Paws, the innovative pet technology company renowned for its luxurious smart feeders and fountains, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming Las Vegas SuperZoo trade show, taking place August 14-16, 2024. Alongside industry titans, Penthouse Paws will showcase its cutting-edge solutions designed to revolutionize the pet care experience, strengthening the bond between pets and their owners like never before.

Elevating the Pet Care Experience at SuperZoo

Penthouse Paws will be a prominent exhibitor at SuperZoo, showcasing its full suite of smart pet feeders and water fountains, each boasting innovative features and sleek, modern designs. Visitors to booth 6379 can experience the brand's commitment to:

Unmatched Convenience: Automatic feeding and hydration solutions ensure pets receive the right amount of food and water, even when owners are away.

Smart Technology: App-controlled features allow for remote monitoring, personalized voice messages, and real-time video streaming, fostering connection and peace of mind.

Luxurious Design: Penthouse Paws products seamlessly blend functionality with elegance, complementing any home decor.

Joining WPA: A Commitment to Collaboration

In addition to showcasing its products at SuperZoo, Penthouse Paws is excited to announce its official membership in the World Pet Association. This strategic partnership will foster collaboration and innovation within the pet care industry, ultimately benefiting pets and their owners alike.

"SuperZoo and the World Pet Association represent key milestones in Penthouse Paws' journey. At SuperZoo, we'll unveil our latest advancements in smart pet care technology, designed to elevate the lives of pets and their owners. By joining the Association, we gain valuable insights and forge strategic partnerships that will fuel further innovation. Together, we can build a brighter future for the pet care industry, ensuring all pets receive the love, attention, and care they deserve." Nick Mikhail Founder & CEO Penthouse Paws

About Penthouse Paws

Penthouse Paws was born out of a genuine love for pets and a deep understanding of their need for constant attention. The company's mission is to enhance the bond between pets and their owners, even when miles apart, through innovative pet technology solutions. Penthouse Paws offers a range of automatic feeders and water fountains, each designed with the well-being and happiness of pets in mind.

