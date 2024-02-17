Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev has held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan

AZERBAIJAN, February 17 - 17 February 2024, 15:03

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Munich.

During the meeting, they discussed negotiations on a peace treaty between the two countries, the normalization of relations, and the issue of border delimitation. The Ministries of Foreign Affairs were tasked with promptly organizing meetings on the peace agreement and the border delimitation commission.

The sides welcomed mutual compromises regarding COP29 and the progress achieved between the two countries.

