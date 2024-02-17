Submit Release
News Search

There were 559 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,310 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev met with President of Ukraine

AZERBAIJAN, February 17 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Munich, at the latter’s request.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the Azerbaijani Leader on his victory in the election and wished him success in his activities.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the congratulations and noted his satisfaction with the receipt of a congratulatory letter from Volodymyr Zelensky.

The meeting also involved discussions on bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed high appreciation for the humanitarian assistance provided by Azerbaijan to Ukraine.

During the conversation, there was an exchange of views on cooperation in economic, trade, humanitarian, energy, and other fields between the two countries.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev met with President of Ukraine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more