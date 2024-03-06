UK's HyFloat Study: Unveiling the Vital Role of Floating Hydrogen in Energy Transition

HyFloat concept being tested at Stathclyde university

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UK, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scottish Government is supporting HyFloat, an offshore hydrogen technology from 12 to ZERO being investigated by Wood and the University of Strathclyde.

The world has committed to transitioning away from fossil fuels, and hydrogen is seen by many –including the Scottish Government, as set out in the Hydrogen Action Plan - as playing a key role in difficult-to-decarbonise sectors. Areas like the North of Scotland host abundant wind resources which provide an essential energy solution for clean value chains.

The huge Scotwind offshore wind bidding round demonstrates solid industrial interest in developing these resources. However, new technologies will be required to harvest these unruly wind resources from the harshest of conditions and reliably supply energy to markets.

The Scottish Government’s Emerging Energy Technology Fund has awarded a grant for a feasibility study of the revolutionary HyFloat concept which promises to do just that. HyFloat is a transformative concept for reliable hydrogen production from abundant winds in deep water locations.

HyFloat is a distributed wind-to-hydrogen production concept which combines the entire production chain of: wind generation, electrolysis, and hydrogen storage on a single distributed spar platform. HyFloat combines proven technologies and uses the floating structure as hydrogen storage, and thus aims to be cheaper and simpler than other green hydrogen supply schemes.

The HyFloat concept aims to deliver reliable zero-carbon hydrogen energy storage at a cost which makes a zero-carbon future feasible and affordable. A consortium of leading engineering consultancy, Wood, University of Strathclyde Naval Architecture Marine and Ocean Engineering Department, and 12 To Zero, with assistance from marine consultancy Houlder, are pursuing a 6-month study to understand the feasibility and economics of the HyFloat concept.

The project aims to build on previous studies to develop the concept and understand the feasibility of deploying it in deep Scottish waters.