Prime Minister Robert Golob in Munich discusses the Middle East with US Vice-President and UN Secretary-General, focusing on Gaza

SLOVENIA, February 16 - Prime Minister Golob and Vice-President Harris reaffirmed the excellent relations between the two countries and committed themselves to strengthening cooperation, particularly in the fields of energy and the economy. Economic relations between the two countries are good and there is still room for improvement. They also discussed developments in the Middle East, with a focus on Gaza.

Prime Minister Golob and UN Secretary-General Guterres discussed the tragedy in Gaza, where the situation in Rafah is particularly worrying, and the issue of funding for UNRWA. The Prime Minister expressed his strong support for the work of the UN and thanked Secretary-General Guterres for the outstanding cooperation so far, while Secretary-General Guterres praised Slovenia's activities in the UN Security Council as exceptional and invaluable.

As announced by Prime Minister Golob, the bilateral talks focused on the current security situation in the Middle East, with a particular focus on the situation in Gaza. He stressed the importance and urgency of finding international solutions to bring about an immediate end to the fighting and to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Rafah.

The Prime Minister will conclude his day in Munich with a meeting with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi.

The Prime Minister has been invited by the conference organisers to participate as an honorary speaker in a panel on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reform tomorrow at 12:30. "Being invited to one of the most prominent political panels of the Security Conference is a testament to the Government and its foreign policy efforts for peace and security worldwide. It provides Slovenia with an opportunity to present its views on the UNSC reform."

On the margins of the Security Conference on Saturday, at the invitation of the BMW Foundation and in cooperation with the Bled Strategic Forum (BSF), Prime Minister Golob will also take part in a discussion on the need to reform the outdated institutional framework of global governance.

The Prime Minister will also meet with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister of Qatar, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, Mirjana Spoljarić Egger, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, and Alexander Soros, Chair of the Open Society Foundations.

This conference is the most important security conference in the world, addressing the most pressing current foreign policy and security challenges at the highest level. Against the backdrop of the heightened security situation in the Middle East, the conference will be an opportunity to reflect on the unity and political commitments of a rules-based international order.

Event recordings and photos are available at https://securityconference.org/en/msc-2024/media-hub/resources/.