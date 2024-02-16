From Nasar Hayat, FAO Representative and Head of FAO Partnership and Liaison Office in Azerbaijan

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the FAO Partnership and Liaison Office in Azerbaijan, it is my honour to extend my heartfelt congratulations on your reelection and inauguration as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate the continued commitment of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in Azerbaijan to support Azerbaijan's sustainable, agricultural development, in line with the FAO's Strategic Framework 2022-31 focusing on Better Production, Better Nutrition, Better Environment and Better Life, leaving no one behind. We stand ready to support the Republic of Azerbaijan in hosting the 2024 Conference of Parties (COP29) in Baku later this year in the areas under our mandate.

Under your leadership and guidance, I look forward to our continued partnership and cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Food and Agriculture Organization in Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Nasar Hayat

FAO Representative and Head of FAO Partnership and Liaison Office in Azerbaijan