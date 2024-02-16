From Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan

AZERBAIJAN, February 16 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the government and people of Japan, I would like to extend to you my sincere congratulations on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As a country playing a vital role in international energy security, Azerbaijan is also an owner of the key to stability and development in the region. The year 2022 marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, inter-governmental dialogues, high-level visits, inter-parliamentary ties, as well as relations between local self-governing bodies in the regions, cooperation in the economic and environmental domains, and other areas are becoming more active.

I am looking forward to cooperating with Your Excellency to further develop the important relations between Japan and Azerbaijan.

From the bottom of my heart, I extend my wishes for prosperity to Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people.

Sincerely,

Fumio Kishida

Prime Minister of Japan