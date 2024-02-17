Operation R.I.P. Potholes update: Asphalt plants to remain open week of Monday, February 19, 2024

​ ​​​



CHARLESTON, WV – Asphalt plants in Poca, Princeton, and Morgantown are expected to remain open the week of Monday, February 19, 2024, allowing the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) to continue using hot asphalt to make permanent pothole repairs.

Since Gov. Justice and the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) began Operation R.I.P. Potholes on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, WVDOH road crews have patched more than 15,689 potholes with hot mix asphalt along 3,380 miles of roadway. That’s the distance from Charleston to the western coast of Ireland.

Monday, February 19, 2024, is a state and federal holiday and following this weekend's forecasted weather most WVDOH crews will not be patching.

Roads scheduled to be milled and filled on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, include:

WV 85, Boone County.

WV 4, Clay County.

US 119, WV 817, WV 622, and WV 61, Kanawha County.

Jerry’s Run Road and Poindexter Road, Mason County.

WV 817 and WV 62, Putnam County.

WV 2, Weavers Road, and Henry Road, Cabell County.

Cherry Street, Lincoln County.

Miletus Road and Salen Long Run Road, Doddridge County.

Interstate 79 and WV 131, Harrison County.

WV 218, Little Mill Fall Road, and Paw Paw Creek Road, Marion County.

US 119 and WV 7, Monongalia County.

WV 72 and WV 24, Preston County.

Berry Run and Buck Run Road, Taylor County.

WV 61, Fayette County.

WV 112 and WV 12, Monroe County.

WV 39 and Tigga Road, Nicholas County.

WV 20, Summers County.

Banks Road, Mercer County.

WV 99, Raleigh County.

As Operation R.I.P Potholes continues, the DOT will keep the public informed through regular press announcements.









With work continuing in all 55 counties across the state, the West Virginia Division of Highways and the West Virginia Department of Transportation​ remind the public of the importance of keeping everyone safe in work zones by keeping “Heads up; phones down!”



