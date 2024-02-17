Submit Release
Lane Closure on County Route 7, G C & P Road, in Valley Grove, to Begin Monday, February 19, 2024

County Route 7, near 4500 G C & P Road, in Valley Grove, will have one lane closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., beginning on Monday, February 19, 2024, through Friday, February 23, 2024, for electric pole replacement. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.​​

