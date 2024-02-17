Disaster Recovery Center Closed on Feb. 19 in Franklin County

The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Franklin County will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in recognition of President’s Day. Normal hours of operation will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

University of Maine – Roberts Learning Center, 270 Main St., Farmington, ME, 04938

The other centers will remain open on Feb. 19 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.:

Rumford

Rumford Municipal Building, 150 River St., Rumford, ME, 04276

Skowhegan

Somerset County Emergency Operations Center, 4 County Dr., Skowhegan, ME, 04976

Lewiston

Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave., Lewiston, ME, 047240

DRCs are temporary facilities established in partnership between Maine and FEMA that helps survivors from the severe storm and flooding from Dec. 17-21, 2023. Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Maine state agencies, FEMA, and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.

Disaster Recovery Centers are accessible to people with disabilities. The centers also have accessible parking, ramps and restrooms.

It is not necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply. Survivors can go online to disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.