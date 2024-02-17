TRUPANION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Trupanion Inc. on Behalf of Trupanion Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Trupanion Inc. (“Trupanion” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TRUP) on behalf of Trupanion stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Trupanion has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On February 15, 2024, Trupanion reported preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, stating that “the Company expects to report two material weaknesses in internal controls.”

On this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

