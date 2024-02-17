Full closure of two westbound lanes on H-1 Freeway begins Friday, Feb. 16

Main, News Posted on Feb 16, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) issues this notification of lane closures for emergency bridge repair work on the H-1 Freeway westbound, near Kahuapaani Street.

Crews will be closing the two left lanes on the westbound H-1 Freeway, in the vicinity of Ice Palace and Kahuapaani Street, at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16 to make emergency repairs under the bridge. This will be a continuous closure through the evening of Monday, Feb. 19 to minimize the traffic load on the bridge until supports are completed. If necessary, a third lane may be closed for this work.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas.

Electronic message boards will be posted with closure information. Please note all work is weather permitting. For updates, please follow HDOT on Twitter/X, Facebook, or visit the HDOT website, here: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

