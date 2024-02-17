DLNR NEWS RELEASE – HAWAIʻI ISLAND 2024 SPRING BEARDED TURKEY SEASON
(HONOLULU) – The 2024 Spring Bearded Turkey Hunting Season will begin on Friday, March 1, 2024 and run for 46 consecutive days through Monday, April 15. The spring season will be for bearded turkeys only, in locations identified below.
|Open Turkey Hunting Areas
|Special Conditions
|Season Dates
|Hunting Hours
|Unit A – Mauna Kea Forest Reserve and GMA
|Mammal hunting will also be open above the treeline for rifles, muzzleloaders, handguns, and shotguns. Archery mammal hunting below the treeline is permitted using blaze orange.
|March 1 – April 15, 2024 (46 consecutive days)
|One-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset
|Unit G – Kaʻohe GMA
|Also open daily to mammal hunting for archery.
|Unit F – Puʻu Waʻawaʻa Forest Reserve
|All gates must be closed. Paddocks where cattle are present will be closed to hunting.
|Unit E – Kīpuka ʻĀinahou
|(Archery only) Mammal hunting concurrent on weekend and state holidays – DHHL portion closed
|
March 1 – 31, 2024
(31 consecutive days)
|Private Lands
|Hunters required to have valid hunting license, current turkey tags and landowner permission
|
March 1 – April 15, 2024
(46 consecutive days)
|One-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset
Bag Limits and Tags
The daily bag limit will be three bearded turkeys per hunter, with a season bag limit of three. All hunters must have a current unused turkey tag while hunting. Tags are currently $5/tag for residents and $20/tag for non-residents. Turkey tags are non-transferable and must be fastened with snaps and secured tightly around the neck or tarsus of any bird taken immediately after the kill. Tags purchased online shall be printed, placed in a resealable plastic bag, and secured with a rubber band. Tags may be purchased online and at a few commercial vendors on the island of Hawaiʻi. Additional Turkey hunting areas may be available as the season opens and will be announced.
