Recruiting for Good Brunch Party to Help Bruin and Trojan Women Land Sweet Jobs

For the past three years, Recruiting for Good a value driven staffing agency; has been sponsoring the sweetest foodie parties to Celebrate Women's Day in LA.

Imagine what life would be like, if your 1st job out of school was sweet? Attend The Sweetest Women's Month Party learn how to land a sweet job you love & Celebrate Your Financial Freedom!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals; and generates proceeds to help fund causes.For the last three years, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been hosting the sweetest parties celebrating women in LA for Women's Day.Serving different communities uniquely different. Recruiting for Good will sponsor a meaningful brunch for 5 moms and 5 daughters; who seek to learn what it takes to land a sweet job According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "The meaningful party is to celebrate Bruin and Trojan women ready to enter the workforce. I don't take sides, I have one sister who graduated from UCLA, and the other from USC. And I love them both equally and very proud of their career achievements!"AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values and prepare for tomorrow's jobs. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Imagine, your 1st job was a sweet positive experience. Kids on our gigs learn to earn and love to work...appreciate everything more. We're experts at teaching fulfillment.Love to Support Girls Join The Club...We're using recruiting for good to reward referrals with $1,000 donations to nonprofits supporting girl causes or $1,000 to sponsor girl inspired causes/experiences ( www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com ); and generous $1,000 gift cards to The Sweetest Restaurants in the USA. www.LovetoSupportGirls.com Good for You + Community Too!

Imagine your first job was a sweet positive experience; we did it with exceptionally talented 11 year old girl who landed Mom&Me Lunch Gig. Now it's a cause!