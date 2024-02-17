Sen. Billig, Speaker Jinkins: Three initiatives will have hearings, three will not / Tres iniciativas tendrán audiencias, tres no

Ver más abajo para la versión en español

OLYMPIA – Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig and Speaker of the House Laurie Jinkins announced Friday that public hearings will be held on Initiative 2113 (police pursuits), I-2111 (state income tax) and I-2081 (parental rights). The lawmakers also confirmed I-2117, a repeal of the Climate Commitment Act, I-2109, a repeal of the capital gains tax and I-2124, an opt-out of Washington’s long-term care retirement program that would effectively end the program, will not receive hearings or floor action, and will go directly to the November ballot.

The House and Senate will hold joint public hearings on I-2111, I-2081 and I-2113 on Feb. 27th and 28th. Exact times will be confirmed next week.

“The three initiatives we are not taking action on would have a dire effect on the day to day lives of every single Washingtonian. These initiatives would dramatically decrease quality of life and devastate progress on K-12 education, childcare, clean air, clean water, climate action, and aging with dignity – matters that are important to people across the state. The fiscal notes on I-2109 and I-2117 confirm this and we expect the final fiscal note on I-2124 to reveal the same.

“There is not support for any idea that would fundamentally weaken childcare, early learning and K-12 education, reduce efforts to protect clean air and clean water, or remove the state’s program that will help seniors to age in place and live with dignity.

“Washington voters will hear a lot between now and November on any initiatives that end up on the ballot. It will be up to them to decide what sort of state they want to live in. For example, they’ll have the chance to choose between tax cuts for the super-rich or affordable childcare for families across Washington.

“The effect of the remaining three initiatives is less obvious. Hearings will allow us to gather more information and hear from the public and others so that we can make informed decisions. These initiatives will have a lasting effect on all Washingtonians. It is crucial we have every bit of information available and at our disposal so that we fully understand the consequences – both intended and not – of these initiatives and the ways they will affect the lives of every Washingtonian.”

———————-

OLYMPIA – El líder de la mayoría del Senado, Andy Billig, y la Presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes, Laurie Jinkins, anunciaron el viernes que se llevarán a cabo audiencias públicas sobre la Iniciativa 2113 (persecuciones policiales), la I-2111 (impuesto estatal sobre ingresos) y la I-2081 (derechos de los padres). Los legisladores también confirmaron que la I-2117, una derogación de la Ley de Compromiso Climático, la I-2109, una derogación del impuesto a las ganancias de capital y la I-2124, una exclusión voluntaria del programa de jubilación con cuidados a largo plazo de Washington que efectivamente pondría fin al programa, no recibirán audiencias ni acción del pleno, y pasará directamente a la boleta electoral de noviembre.

La Cámara de Representantes y el Senado celebrarán audiencias públicas conjuntas sobre la I-2111, la I-2081 y la I-2113 los días 27 y 28 de febrero. Los horarios exactos se confirmarán la próxima semana.

“Las tres iniciativas sobre las que no estamos tomando medidas tendrían un efecto nefasto en la vida cotidiana de todos los habitantes de Washington. Estas iniciativas disminuirían drásticamente la calidad de vida y devastarían el progreso en la educación K-12, el cuidado infantil, el aire limpio, el agua limpia, la acción climática y el envejecimiento con dignidad, cuestiones que son importantes para las personas en todo el estado. Las notas fiscales de la I-2109 y la I-2117 lo confirman y esperamos que la nota fiscal final de la I-2124 revele lo mismo.

“No hay apoyo para ninguna idea que debilite fundamentalmente el cuidado infantil, el aprendizaje temprano y la educación K-12, reduzca los esfuerzos para proteger el aire y el agua limpios, o elimine el programa estatal que ayudará a las personas mayores a envejecer en su lugar y vivir con dignidad.

“Los votantes de Washington escucharán muchas cosas desde ahora hasta noviembre sobre cualquier iniciativa que termine en la boleta electoral. Dependerá de ellos decidir en qué tipo de estado quieren vivir. Por ejemplo, tendrán la oportunidad de elegir entre recortes de impuestos para los súper ricos o cuidado infantil asequible para familias en todo Washington.

“El efecto de las tres iniciativas restantes es menos obvio. Las audiencias nos permitirán recopilar más información y escuchar al público y a otros para que podamos tomar decisiones informadas. Estas iniciativas tendrán un efecto duradero en todos los habitantes de Washington. Es fundamental que contemos con toda la información existente y a nuestra disposición para que comprendamos plenamente las consecuencias –ya sean intencionales o no– de estas iniciativas y la forma en que afectarán las vidas de todos los habitantes de Washington”.