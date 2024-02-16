Governor Abbotts Appoints Four To Texas Food System Security And Resiliency Planning Council

TEXAS, February 16 - February 16, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Kevin Koch, David Volleman, John Votava, and Coleman Locke to the Texas Food System Security and Resiliency Planning Council for terms set to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. Additionally, the Governor named Kevin Koch as chair of the Council. The Council is tasked with developing a State Food System Security Plan that provides for the orderly development and management of food system security throughout the state and ensures that food is available at a reasonable cost, accounts for times of severe drought and natural disasters, and includes legislative recommendations that facilitate the resilience and availability of food in the state.

Kevin Koch of Temple is the sole trustee for the Callaway Foundation. He recently retired as the chief financial officer of McLane Company, Inc., one of the nation’s largest food distributors. He worked for McLane Company, Inc. for more than thirty years. In addition to being a certified public accountant and certified management accountant, Koch is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Council on State Taxation, and the Financial Executives Institute, and a former task force member for the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors. Additionally, he is assistant presiding officer for the State Board of Public Accountancy, vice-chairman of the Bell County Tax Appraisal District, trustee for the St. Edward's University Board of Trustees, and a board member for the Baylor University Business Advisory Board. Additionally, he is former chairman of the Texas Taxpayers and Research Association and former board member and treasurer of the Central Texas Food Bank Board of Directors. Koch received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration from St. Edward's University.

David Volleman of Gustine is a partner at Volleman’s Dairy. He is a member of the Texas Farm Bureau Dairy Commodity Advisory Committee and former board chairman of the Texas Association of Dairymen. He is a director of the Comanche County Aggie Club, member of the Knights of Columbus, and vice president for the Texas A&M Alpha Gamma Rho Alumni Association. Additionally, he is the former president of the Texas A&M Dairy Science Club. Volleman received a Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness from Texas A&M University.

John Votava of Keller is the director of corporate affairs for the Kroger Company. He is a member of the Texas Retailers Association Board of Directors and former member of the Greater Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County Board of Directors. Additionally, he volunteers on the serve team for Milestone Church and he previously volunteered for the Jessie Rees Foundation. Votava received a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Public Relations from California State University.

Coleman Locke of Wharton is a partner and manager of the Locke Division of J.D. Hudgins Ranch and president of J.D. Hudgins, Inc. He is a director and former executive committee member of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, lifetime committeeman of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and former director of the Federation of State Beef Councils. Additionally, he is former president and lifetime director of the American Brahman Breeders Association and Texas Brahman Association. He is the former chairman of the Texas Beef Council and the Beef Promotion and Research Council of Texas. In 2021, Governor Abbott reappointed Locke to the Texas Animal Health Commission, and named him as chair of the Commission. Locke received a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Abilene Christian University.