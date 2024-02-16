Effects of year-long exposure to elevated pCO2 on the metabolism of back reef and fore reef communities

The implications of ocean acidification are acute for calcifying organisms, notably tropical reef corals, for which accretion generally is depressed and dissolution enhanced at reduced seawater pH. We describe year-long experiments in which back reef and fore reef (17-m depth) communities from Moorea, French Polynesia, were incubated outdoors under pCO 2 regimes reflecting endpoints of representative concentration pathways (RCPs) expected by the end the century. Incubations were completed in three to four flumes (5.0 × 0.3 m, 500 L) in which seawater was refreshed and circulated at 0.1 m s−1, and the response of the communities was evaluated monthly by measurements of net community calcification (NCC) and net community productivity (NCP). For both communities, NCC (but not NCP) was affected by treatments and time, with NCC declining with increasing pCO 2 , and for the fore reef, becoming negative (i.e., dissolution was occurring) at the highest pCO 2 (1067–1433 μatm, RCP8.5). There was scant evidence of community adjustment to reduce the negative effects of ocean acidification, and inhibition of NCC intensified in the back reef as the abundance of massive Porites spp. declined. These results highlight the risks of dissolution under ocean acidification for coral reefs and suggest these effects will be most acute in fore reef habitats. Without signs of amelioration of the negative effects of ocean acidification during year-long experiments, it is reasonable to expect that the future of coral reefs in acidic seas can be predicted from their current known susceptibility to ocean acidification.

Edmunds P. J., Doo S. S. & Carpenter R. C., in press. Effects of year-long exposure to elevated pCO 2 on the metabolism of back reef and fore reef communities. Limnology and Oceanography. Article (subscription required).

