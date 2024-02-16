MAINE, February 16 - Back to current news.

Funding Opportunity: Urban and Community Forestry Assistance Grants in Maine

February 15, 2024

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Required grant workshop is scheduled for February 28

Augusta - The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Maine Forest Service (MFS) is pleased to announce the availability of grants for community forestry projects under the Urban and Community Forestry Inflation Reduction Act Grant Program. Through the Project Canopy, an MFS program, a total of $1,000,000 in grants will be offered, comprising $250,000 in Project Canopy Assistance grants and $750,000 in Inflation Reduction Act Urban and Community Forestry grants. These grants aim to support projects in the following categories:

Project Canopy Assistance Planning and Education

Maximum Award: $20,000

Projects focus on sustainable community forestry management and increasing awareness of the benefits of trees and forests.

Project Canopy Planting and Maintenance

Maximum Award: $15,000

Projects enhance community health and livability through proper tree planting and maintenance.

Inflation Reduction Act Urban & Community Forestry

Maximum Award: $200,000

Projects encompass a wide range of activities, including urban and community tree canopy establishment, urban wood utilization, urban food forests, workforce development, climate mitigation through tree planting, community tree nursery establishment, and building an understanding of the care and management of community trees.

Eligibility and Workshop Information

Participating in the grant workshop is mandatory to apply for the 2024 Project Canopy Assistance or Inflation Reduction Act Urban and Community Forestry grants. There are no exceptions for previous recipients.

The virtual grant workshop is scheduled for February 28, 2024, from 1-3 pm, covering grant writing, project development, sustainable community forest management, and grant administration for both programs.

Additional grant office hours will be held on March 12, 26, April 9, and 23.

Application Deadline

Grant applications must be submitted to the MFS by 11:59 pm on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Project Canopy Assistance grants require a 50% match from the grant recipient in cash or in-kind services. Inflation Reduction Act Urban and Community Forestry grants do not require any local funding match.

Funding Source

The USDA Forest Service Community Forestry Assistance Program funds Project Canopy

Inflation Reduction Act Urban & Community Forestry grants are funded through the USDA Forest Service's National Urban & Community Forestry Program and the Inflation Reduction Act 2022.

Learn More and Apply

For complete grant application and workshop information, visit the Project Canopy website.

Contact Jan Ames Santerre for more details, Phone: 207-287-4987, Email: Jan.santerre@maine.gov.

Join Project Canopy in advancing community forestry and creating more resilient urban and community forests. Explore the opportunities and positively impact Maine's environment and quality of life. Visit the Project Canopy website.