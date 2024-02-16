Dr. Terry McIvor Appointed as Chair of Psychology and Neuroscience Therapy at Manipur International University

Dr Terry the Synaptic Trainer ™ Manipur International University an Autonomous State University

The new chair of the Department of Psychology and Neuroscience Therapy.

"As the new Chair of Psychology and Neuroscience Therapy at Manipur International University, I am dedicated to bridging academic research with practical therapeutic applications.” — Dr Terry McIvor

LONDONDERRY, COUNTY LONDONDERRY, UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manipur International University is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Terry McIvor as the Chair of the Department of Psychology and Neuroscience Therapy. With an illustrious career spanning over two decades in various domains of education , teaching, educational leadership, educational psychology, neuroscience, and therapeutic coaching, Dr. McIvor is set to bring a new era of innovation and excellence to the department.

Dr. McIvor, renowned for his pioneering work in the SynapGen™ - NSP Coaching and Pain Neural Pathway Reprocessing Systems and his significant contributions to the fields of neurolinguistic psychology and neurosensory psychology, is poised to lead the department towards ground breaking research and academic prowess. His extensive background, including an honours degree in biochemistry, a PhD, and other postgraduate qualifications in education and psychology, with specialisations in neuroscience and psychiatric applications, makes him uniquely qualified for this prestigious role.

As Chair, Dr. McIvor will oversee the strategic direction of the department, focusing on curriculum enhancement, faculty development, and the integration of cutting-edge research into the student learning experience. His vision includes fostering interdisciplinary collaborations that bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, ensuring that graduates are well-equipped to meet the challenges of the mental health profession.

The position of Chair of Psychology and Neuroscience Therapy at Manipur International University is held by the newly appointed Dr. Terry McIvor. As chair, Dr. McIvor is responsible for providing leadership and overseeing the academic and administrative functions of the department. Dr. McIvor's role includes curriculum development, faculty recruitment and development, student advising, and research initiatives within the department. He will work closely with faculty members to ensure that the curriculum is up-to-date and aligned with the latest advancements in the fields of psychology and neuroscience therapy. In addition to his administrative responsibilities,

Dr. McIvor will maintain an active research agenda and contribute to the scholarly community through publications and presentations. He will also engage in service activities within the university and professional organisations to promote the department and advance the field. With a doctoral degree in a related field, Dr. McIvor brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the position. He has a strong record of teaching, research, and leadership in academia, specifically in the areas of educational leadership, curriculum development, psychology, and neuroscience therapy. His deep understanding of current trends and developments in the field allows him to guide the department towards excellence in teaching, research, and service.

Dr. McIvor's interpersonal and communication skills are highly regarded, as he will work closely with faculty, students, and external stakeholders. His dedication to fostering a culture of excellence and collaboration within the department will promote a positive and stimulating learning environment for all.

Dr. Terry McIvor's role as Chair of Psychology and Neuroscience Therapy at Manipur International University will be instrumental in shaping the academic and research programs of the department, and their leadership contributes to the advancement of the field.

Dr. McIvor's commitment to excellence in education and mentorship is well-documented through his roles as a certified coach, a Fellow of the Association for Coaching, and a mentor for EMCC UK. His leadership at the International Guild of Hypnotherapy, NLP, and 3 Principles Practitioners and Trainers (IGH3P®) further exemplifies his dedication to setting high standards in the therapeutic and coaching professions.

Upon accepting his new role, Dr. McIvor expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am deeply honoured to join Manipur International University as the Chair of the Department of Psychology and Neuroscience Therapy. I look forward to contributing to the department's legacy of excellence and nurturing the next generation of mental health professionals. Together, we will advance the frontiers of psychology and neuroscience therapy through innovative research, teaching, and community engagement."

The Manipur International University community warmly welcomes Dr. McIvor and eagerly anticipates the advancements and achievements his leadership will bring to the Department of Psychology and Neuroscience Therapy.

About Manipur International University:

Manipur International University is a leading institution committed to academic excellence and innovation. The university offers a wide range of programs across various disciplines, with a focus on creating a dynamic and inclusive learning environment that prepares students for global challenges.