Progreso CBP officers apprehend man wanted on felony warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child

PROGRESO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Progreso/Donna Port of Entry on Thursday apprehended a local man wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for multiple sex-related offenses involving a child.

“Our officers are resolute in their vigilance and apprehended a man wanted on a felony warrant for sex-related offenses involving a child,” said Port Director Walter Weaver, Progreso/Donna Port of Entry. “The heinous nature of the crimes alleged in felony arrest warrants like these demonstrate and illustrate the vital importance of CBP’s ongoing border security mission.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Thursday afternoon, Feb. 15, CBP officers at Donna International Bridge examined a passenger vehicle driven by Pedro de Jesus Garza, 35, a U.S. citizen, and immediately escorted him for secondary inspection following a biographic match to an outstanding felony warrant. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and confirmed that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child issued by Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office in Edinburg, Texas. CBP officers turned Garza over to Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

