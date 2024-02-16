MPD Investigates a Special Police Officer Shooting and Makes Arrests for Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division arrested two juveniles after a robbery.

On Wednesday February 14, 2024, at approximately 2:15 p.m., MPD officers responded to a parking garage in the 1200 block of First Street Northeast for the report of a person struck by a vehicle.

Once on the scene, officers discovered that an on-duty Special Police Officer had been struck by a vehicle occupied by suspects who had just robbed an establishment.

The detectives’ investigation revealed the Special Police Officer had attempted to stop the suspects from leaving the establishment. While trying to stop the suspects, the Special Police Officer discharged his firearm and was struck by the suspects’ vehicle. The suspects’ vehicle fled the scene. The Special Police Officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The discharge of the firearm is being investigated by Agents from the Internal Affairs Division’s Force Investigations Team.

A short time later, a juvenile male arrived at a local hospital suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Detectives’ investigation revealed the juvenile male was involved in the robbery and had sustained his injuries during the encounter with the Special Police Officer. An additional juvenile female was also determined to be involved. Both were placed under arrest.

Both juveniles, a 14-year-old male of Northeast, D.C. and a 12-year-old female of Silver Spring, MD were charged with Felony Assault on a Police Officer, Robbery and Unauthorized Use of Vehicle.

This case remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone who can identify outstanding suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24023423

