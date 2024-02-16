Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,023 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,942 in the last 365 days.

*Victims Identified* MPD Investigating Triple Homicide in Northeast DC

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal shooting in Northeast, DC that left three people dead.

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at approximately 7:38 p.m., members of the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District responded to the 5000 block of Jay Street, Northeast, for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers located two women and a man dead from apparent gunshot wound injuries inside of an apartment.

The victims have been identified as 58-year-old Renee Bigelow of no fixed address, 40-year-old Kimberly Stevens, and 59-year-old Leon Harper both of Northeast.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia, bringing the total possible reward amount in this case up to $75,000 for anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24023596

###

You just read:

*Victims Identified* MPD Investigating Triple Homicide in Northeast DC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more