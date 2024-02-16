Senator Collett Announces Over $470K for Local Fire Companies & EMS

Fort Washington, Pa. − February 16, 2024 − Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery) has announced $473,662 in grant funding for 30 local fire companies and emergency medical services (EMS) departments awarded by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.

“The 12th District’s first responders – most of whom are volunteers – bravely put their lives on the line every day to keep our neighbors and communities safe,” Senator Collett said. “I am proud to support our local fire and EMS providers and pleased see them receive the funding they need to continue doing their jobs safely and effectively.”

Grant recipients serving the 12th District include:

Bryn Athyn Fire Company Inc. – $16,952

Bryn Athyn Fire Company Inc. (EMS) – $15,000

– $15,000 Center Square Fire Company – $16,952

Colmar Volunteer Fire Company – $15,201

– $15,201 Community Ambulance Association Ambler PA (EMS) – $15,000

Fairmount Fire Co. Number 1 – $16,952

– $16,952 Fire Dept. Of Montgomery Township – $16,952

Fort Washington Fire Co. Number 1 – $16,952

– $16,952 Harleysville Area Emergency Medical Services Inc. (EMS) – $10,000

Harleysville Community Fire Company – $16,952

– $16,952 Harmonville Fire Co. No. 1 – $16,952

Hatfield Volunteer Fire Co. 1 – $16,952

– $16,952 Horsham Fire Co No. 1 – $14,812

Horsham Fire Co No. 1 (EMS) – $15,000

– $15,000 Huntingdon Valley Fire Co. No. 1 – $16,952

Lower Providence Community Center (EMS) – $15,000

– $15,000 Lower Providence Township Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000

Montgomery Township Dept. Of Fire Services – $16,952

– $16,952 North Penn Volunteer Fire Company – $15,522

Oreland Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 – $16,952

– $16,952 Plymouth Community Ambulance Association (EMS) – $15,000

Second Alarmers Association and Rescue Squad (EMS) – $15,000

– $15,000 Telford Volunteer Fire Co. – $15,000

Tylersport Volunteer Fire Company – $16,952

– $16,952 Upper Moreland Township DBA Upper Moreland Township Fire Dept. – $15,396

Upper Salford Volunteer Fire Co. – $16,952

– $16,952 Volunteer Medical Service Corps of Lansdale – $13,451

Volunteer Medical Service Corps of Lansdale (EMS) – $15,000

– $15,000 Wissahickon Fire Company – $16,952

Worcester Volunteer Fire Department – $16,952

The Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program assists providers across the Commonwealth in funding their facilities, equipment, training, education, and more.

