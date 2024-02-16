Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,024 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,943 in the last 365 days.

Senator Collett Announces Over $470K for Local Fire Companies & EMS

Fort Washington, Pa. February 16, 2024 − Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery) has announced $473,662 in grant funding for 30 local fire companies and emergency medical services (EMS) departments awarded by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.

“The 12th District’s first responders – most of whom are volunteers – bravely put their lives on the line every day to keep our neighbors and communities safe,” Senator Collett said. “I am proud to support our local fire and EMS providers and pleased see them receive the funding they need to continue doing their jobs safely and effectively.”

Grant recipients serving the 12th District include:

  • Bryn Athyn Fire Company Inc. – $16,952
  • Bryn Athyn Fire Company Inc. (EMS) – $15,000
  • Center Square Fire Company – $16,952
  • Colmar Volunteer Fire Company – $15,201
  • Community Ambulance Association Ambler PA (EMS) – $15,000
  • Fairmount Fire Co. Number 1 – $16,952
  • Fire Dept. Of Montgomery Township – $16,952
  • Fort Washington Fire Co. Number 1 – $16,952
  • Harleysville Area Emergency Medical Services Inc. (EMS) – $10,000
  • Harleysville Community Fire Company – $16,952
  • Harmonville Fire Co. No. 1 – $16,952
  • Hatfield Volunteer Fire Co. 1 – $16,952
  • Horsham Fire Co No. 1 – $14,812
  • Horsham Fire Co No. 1 (EMS) – $15,000
  • Huntingdon Valley Fire Co. No. 1 – $16,952
  • Lower Providence Community Center (EMS) – $15,000
  • Lower Providence Township Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000
  • Montgomery Township Dept. Of Fire Services – $16,952
  • North Penn Volunteer Fire Company – $15,522
  • Oreland Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 – $16,952
  • Plymouth Community Ambulance Association (EMS) – $15,000
  • Second Alarmers Association and Rescue Squad (EMS) – $15,000
  • Telford Volunteer Fire Co. – $15,000
  • Tylersport Volunteer Fire Company – $16,952
  • Upper Moreland Township DBA Upper Moreland Township Fire Dept. – $15,396
  • Upper Salford Volunteer Fire Co. – $16,952
  • Volunteer Medical Service Corps of Lansdale – $13,451
  • Volunteer Medical Service Corps of Lansdale (EMS) – $15,000
  • Wissahickon Fire Company – $16,952
  • Worcester Volunteer Fire Department – $16,952

The Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program assists providers across the Commonwealth in funding their facilities, equipment, training, education, and more.

###

You just read:

Senator Collett Announces Over $470K for Local Fire Companies & EMS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more