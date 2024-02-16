Senator Collett Announces Over $470K for Local Fire Companies & EMS

Fort Washington, Pa. − February 16, 2024 − Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery) has announced $473,662 in grant funding for 30 local fire companies and emergency medical services (EMS) departments awarded by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.
“The 12th District’s first responders – most of whom are volunteers – bravely put their lives on the line every day to keep our neighbors and communities safe,” Senator Collett said. “I am proud to support our local fire and EMS providers and pleased see them receive the funding they need to continue doing their jobs safely and effectively.”
Grant recipients serving the 12th District include:
- Bryn Athyn Fire Company Inc. – $16,952
- Bryn Athyn Fire Company Inc. (EMS) – $15,000
- Center Square Fire Company – $16,952
- Colmar Volunteer Fire Company – $15,201
- Community Ambulance Association Ambler PA (EMS) – $15,000
- Fairmount Fire Co. Number 1 – $16,952
- Fire Dept. Of Montgomery Township – $16,952
- Fort Washington Fire Co. Number 1 – $16,952
- Harleysville Area Emergency Medical Services Inc. (EMS) – $10,000
- Harleysville Community Fire Company – $16,952
- Harmonville Fire Co. No. 1 – $16,952
- Hatfield Volunteer Fire Co. 1 – $16,952
- Horsham Fire Co No. 1 – $14,812
- Horsham Fire Co No. 1 (EMS) – $15,000
- Huntingdon Valley Fire Co. No. 1 – $16,952
- Lower Providence Community Center (EMS) – $15,000
- Lower Providence Township Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000
- Montgomery Township Dept. Of Fire Services – $16,952
- North Penn Volunteer Fire Company – $15,522
- Oreland Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 – $16,952
- Plymouth Community Ambulance Association (EMS) – $15,000
- Second Alarmers Association and Rescue Squad (EMS) – $15,000
- Telford Volunteer Fire Co. – $15,000
- Tylersport Volunteer Fire Company – $16,952
- Upper Moreland Township DBA Upper Moreland Township Fire Dept. – $15,396
- Upper Salford Volunteer Fire Co. – $16,952
- Volunteer Medical Service Corps of Lansdale – $13,451
- Volunteer Medical Service Corps of Lansdale (EMS) – $15,000
- Wissahickon Fire Company – $16,952
- Worcester Volunteer Fire Department – $16,952
The Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program assists providers across the Commonwealth in funding their facilities, equipment, training, education, and more.
