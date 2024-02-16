Court of Appeal Takes Expansive View of Racial Justice Act

Testimony by a police officer, which the judge believed, that he was unaware of the race of the occupant of a car when he signaled for the driver to stop, did not justify denial of a motion under the Racial Justice Act of 2020, Div. One of the Fourth District Court of Appeal held yesterday, finding that the possibility of “implicit bias” was not properly taken into account.
