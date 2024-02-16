A former Contra Costa County judge who was removed from the bench in 2019 for sexual harassment and mistreatment of attorneys and court staff has won approval from the state Supreme Court to resume work as a lawyer.
Bay Area judge removed from bench for harassing women can resume legal practice
