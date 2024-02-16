Wider Highway 1, new 232nd Street Interchange will improve travel times for people

CANADA, February 16 - People will see improvements to regional travel and transit reliability with major upgrades to Highway 1 between 216th and 264th streets.

This highway-widening project, which includes high-occupancy vehicle (HOV)/electric vehicle (EV) lanes and a new 232nd Street Interchange, is now out to tender.

“The B.C. government is taking action to relieve traffic congestion for drivers and to add more capacity for sustainable transportation options like public transit through Langley and into the Fraser Valley,” said Rob Fleming, B.C.’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “By adding lanes for high-occupancy and electric vehicles, we’re helping to keep goods moving smoothly, while making it easier for people to get to and from work so they can spend more time with family.”

Highway 1 is being widened through the Fraser Valley to help relieve traffic congestion and accommodate more sustainable transportation options. A new HOV lane will be added in each direction between the 216th Street and 264th Street interchanges, with the new lanes added toward the median.

“Strategic planning and investments in public infrastructure are key elements of the federal government’s efforts to foster growth and enhance connectivity,” said Sean Fraser, federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “This project aims to improve safety, ease of travel and sustainability for commuters. The new addition of HOV and EV lanes will promote the transition towards greener forms of highway transportation. This investment will also contribute to Metro Vancouver’s sustainable development, facilitating the efficient exchange of goods and services across the province.”

The 232nd Street Interchange is an important community connection for Township of Langley residents, linking Highway 1 to Highway 10. The existing 232nd Street Interchange will be replaced and reconfigured to improve capacity and increase the height clearance over Highway 1. The new crossing will include three-metre-wide multi-use pathways in both directions to tie into the local active-transportation network.

This will be the second of three construction contracts for Phase 2 of the Fraser Valley Highway 1 Corridor Improvement Program between 216th and 264th streets. West of 232nd Street, construction is well underway on the new Glover Road crossing over Highway 1, with completion expected by summer 2024. The nearby CPKC Rail overhead will also be replaced with a higher structure.

As work progresses on this phase of the Fraser Valley Highway 1 Corridor Improvement Program, accelerated advance work for Phase 3A and 3B through Abbotsford is underway. This involves property acquisition, utility relocation, median soil removal, tree clearing and preloading of soil between 264th Street and Highway 11. A new 264th Street Interchange is also in procurement, with additional major works tenders between 264th Street and Mt. Lehman Road anticipated this spring.

The Highway 1 216th to 264th Street Widening Project is valued at $345 million. The Government of Canada is contributing as much as $96.05 million to the project through the New Building Canada Fund, with the remainder of funding from the Province of B.C.

“A wider, more accessible 232nd Street Interchange will anchor this phase of upgrades to Highway 1 as we work to improve travel for people throughout the Fraser Valley. The new 232nd Street Interchange will make for better community connections, and we’re raising the structure to reduce the risk of overpass collisions along Highway 1.”

“When completed, these upgrades to the Highway 1 corridor through Langley will greatly improve how people get around in our community. The addition of HOV lanes will make travel by transit more reliable, while the new interchange will make it easier for people to bike or walk, reducing reliance on single-occupancy vehicles.”

