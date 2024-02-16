The War in Ukraine Two Years on: Today’s Challenges and Europe’s Future (Online Event, 16 February 2023)

As full-scale war in Ukraine enters its third year, Russia appears to have the upper hand, a reversal of the situation one year ago. Now, Kyiv and its backers must define a path forward for the months ahead. The decisions and actions they take will determine both Ukraine’s fate and that of Europe’s security.

In this online event Crisis Group discuss: the biggest challenges facing Kyiv and its Western backers and options to address them; the uncertain future of U.S. support and its implications for Ukraine and Europe; the sustainability of Russia’s war of attrition; and prospects for diplomacy and the future of European European security.