Go Red for Women Movement to Raise Awareness and Save Lives

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Did you know nearly 45% of women over age 20 are living with some form of cardiovascular disease? February is American Heart Month and the perfect time to take charge of your health.

Heart disease and stroke claim more women’s lives than all cancers combined, but far too few women know it’s their No. 1 health threat. Go Red for Women and its national sponsor CVS Health are supporting women’s health and well-being at every age, stage, and season of their lives.

The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement advocates for the health of all women, funds lifesaving research and educates women across the United States and around the world and is committed to removing the unique barriers women face to experiencing better health and well-being.

