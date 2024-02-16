Submit Release
Soulful Songstress Anjalts Unveils Emotional Journey in 'There Was a Man'

IXOMUSIC LAUNCHES SINGER/SONGWRITER ANJALTS NEW SONG ‘THERE WAS A MAN‘

its narrative of an army veteran coming home from a war and finding his entire life has turned upside down as he struggles to find a deeper meaning & purpose”
— Anjalts
LOS ANGELES , USA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Before the glitz and glamour of music awards and accolades on the red carpet, there exists the timeless genesis of a song, born in the quiet solitude of a songwriter's creation. Perhaps it's a poet in a dimly lit backroom, gently strumming a guitar and crafting some of the most brilliant songs under the radar. Soul-stirring lyrics layer effortlessly into the tapestry of the songwriter's experiences or keen observations, infusing vibrant imagery into the narrative.

Anjalts explains the story behind this haunting acoustic ballad, "'There Was a Man' takes a zen-like vibe in its narrative of an army veteran coming home from a war and finding his entire life has turned upside down as he struggles to find a deeper meaning and purpose." This mesmerizing track was mastered by Abbey Roads studios in London and added to the mix, a soothing spatial audio feel to it. Allowing the emotional depth of the song to unfold naturally.

Anjalts' masterful storytelling shines through in "There Was a Man," bringing to light the complexities of the human condition with nuance and sensitivity. Through her soulful vocals and meticulous production, she creates an immersive sonic landscape of introspection and reflection. The song was just released February 16th on Spotify, Apple and all other major streaming platforms.

CONNECT WITH ANJALTS
Official Website: https://anjalts.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anjalts/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AnjaltsMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/anjalts
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Anjalts1/

