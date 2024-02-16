eXp Realty Continues to Welcome Top Talent Around the World

With its industry-leading agent value propositions, the cloud-based brokerage draws exceptional agents and teams around the world

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the parent company of eXp Realty®, Virbela, and SUCCESS® Enterprises, welcomed numerous top-producing teams and agents to its expanding network over the last quarter of 2023 continuing into the new year.



"This year is shaping up to be an exciting year for eXp Realty as we continue to experience strong growth,” said Michael Valdes, Chief Growth Officer at eXp Realty. "Our commitment to combining cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of the real estate industry allows us to provide the best agent value proposition in the industry with unparalleled support and opportunities for our agents. We remain steadfast in our goal of helping our agents reach new heights and build their businesses for the future."

Fourth Quarter 2023



Joel HusVar closed his Buffalo, New York independent HusVar Real Estate Group and moved his 26 agents and three staff. In 2022, his team closed on $66 million in sales on 265 units.

closed his Buffalo, New York independent HusVar Real Estate Group and moved his 26 agents and three staff. In 2022, his team closed on $66 million in sales on 265 units. The Bean Group, one of the largest brokerages in New England with hundreds of agents across Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont, has an annual sales volume that exceeds $1.5 billion. They joined through eXp’s innovative Boost program .

one of the largest brokerages in New England with hundreds of agents across Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont, has an annual sales volume that exceeds $1.5 billion. They joined through eXp’s innovative . Justin Havre moved his 60-agent Justin Havre Real Estate Team, Canada’s #1 RE/MAX team for five straight years, to eXp Realty. They totaled $4 billion in sales volume since 2016. Headquartered in Calgary, 18 staff members also joined.

moved his 60-agent Justin Havre Real Estate Team, Canada’s #1 RE/MAX team for five straight years, to eXp Realty. They totaled $4 billion in sales volume since 2016. Headquartered in Calgary, 18 staff members also joined. Luis Ruiz moved his 53-agent Luis Andrew Group from Onepath to eXp. His team compiled $101 million in closed sales in 2022 in the Miami-Dade region of Florida.

moved his 53-agent Luis Andrew Group from Onepath to eXp. His team compiled $101 million in closed sales in 2022 in the Miami-Dade region of Florida. James Nellis brought his 11-agent James Nellis Group, which is based in the DMV (District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia). His team averages 200 units and $100 million in sales volume each year.

brought his 11-agent James Nellis Group, which is based in the DMV (District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia). His team averages 200 units and $100 million in sales volume each year. Troy Palmquist moved his 30-agent DOORA Properties team and was also named Director of Growth for California.

moved his 30-agent DOORA Properties team and was also named Director of Growth for California. Virginia Corbett moved her 16-agent, five-person staff Virginia Corbett Home Team from RE/MAX. Based in New York’s Hudson Valley, the team closed on $70 million on 222 units in 2022.

moved her 16-agent, five-person staff Virginia Corbett Home Team from RE/MAX. Based in New York’s Hudson Valley, the team closed on $70 million on 222 units in 2022. Michelle Mojica closed her Mojica & Associates independent brokerage in Phoenix and she and her 25 agents joined eXp. She closed on $126 million in sales in 2022 on 288 transactions.

closed her Mojica & Associates independent brokerage in Phoenix and she and her 25 agents joined eXp. She closed on $126 million in sales in 2022 on 288 transactions. David Tsen and Sunny Ahuja , co-founders of Oracle Property Group are primarily based out of the Fraser Valley and the Greater Vancouver Area in British Columbia. They left Sutton Group-West Coast Realty with their eight agents and three staff and joined eXp. Their team completed $90 million (CAN) in sales on 125 transactions in 2022.

, co-founders of Oracle Property Group are primarily based out of the Fraser Valley and the Greater Vancouver Area in British Columbia. They left Sutton Group-West Coast Realty with their eight agents and three staff and joined eXp. Their team completed $90 million (CAN) in sales on 125 transactions in 2022. Courtney Twiss , founder of her independent brokerage Twiss Realty, in Mariposa, California, moved her team of 20 agents. In 2023, the Twiss team closed on $127 million in sales.

, founder of her independent brokerage Twiss Realty, in Mariposa, California, moved her team of 20 agents. In 2023, the Twiss team closed on $127 million in sales. Jason Spartalis and Marc Papineau of Ottawa’s Team Today, moved four agents and four staff. They were on track to close more than $52 million on 143 units for 2023.

and of Ottawa’s Team Today, moved four agents and four staff. They were on track to close more than $52 million on 143 units for 2023. Chris Knighton , the founder and team leader for Knighton Real Estate Advisors, of Grimsby, Ontario, brought his mega team to eXp Realty Canada. With 14 agents and four full-time staff members, Knighton closed on $150,000,000 in sales on 180 transactions.

, the founder and team leader for Knighton Real Estate Advisors, of Grimsby, Ontario, brought his mega team to eXp Realty Canada. With 14 agents and four full-time staff members, Knighton closed on $150,000,000 in sales on 180 transactions. Sophie Patera of Montreal, Quebec moved her 12-agent independent brokerage to eXp. The high-producing Quebec broker closed on $38 million (CAD) in sales in 2023.



January 2024



Ronnie and Cathy Matthews Group and Mike Seder Group from Texas brought their expansive teams to eXp in January. These teams, who were friendly competitors at RE/MAX, have built strong trust and friendship over the years. Ally and Mike Seder achieved a remarkable $259,586,770 in volume on 315 transactions in 2022, while Ronnie and Cathy Matthews sold over 15,000 homes with a total value exceeding $4 billion.

and from Texas brought their expansive teams to eXp in January. These teams, who were friendly competitors at RE/MAX, have built strong trust and friendship over the years. Ally and Mike Seder achieved a remarkable $259,586,770 in volume on 315 transactions in 2022, while Ronnie and Cathy Matthews sold over 15,000 homes with a total value exceeding $4 billion. The Hub Real Estate and its founders, Shaun Dolon and Philip Hofeling , moved their 32-agent Colorado team to eXp Realty. Their thriving brokerage in the greater Fort Collins area closed $110 million in sales on 240 units in 2023.

, moved their 32-agent Colorado team to eXp Realty. Their thriving brokerage in the greater Fort Collins area closed $110 million in sales on 240 units in 2023. Jeanette Denney , a 20-year real estate veteran known for her exceptional service and impressive track record, has joined eXp Realty in Central New York. In 2023, her team closed on $5 million in sales on 35 units.

, a 20-year real estate veteran known for her exceptional service and impressive track record, has joined eXp Realty in Central New York. In 2023, her team closed on $5 million in sales on 35 units. Angela Westerik, founder of Community Real Estate Group in London, Ontario, has also joined. With her extensive knowledge and experience in the local market, she will contribute to the company's growing presence in Canada. Between 2019 and 2023, Angela closed $136,646,767 in volume on 238 transactions.

in London, Ontario, has also joined. With her extensive knowledge and experience in the local market, she will contribute to the company's growing presence in Canada. Between 2019 and 2023, Angela closed $136,646,767 in volume on 238 transactions. Emily Barry and her renowned Barry Team have joined eXp Realty Canada. With an established presence as the top Niagara-based team for almost eight years, Barry's team is known for providing top-tier service and achieving outstanding results. In 2023 alone, the Barry Team closed $80 million (CAD) on 160 units.

and her renowned have joined eXp Realty Canada. With an established presence as the top Niagara-based team for almost eight years, Barry's team is known for providing top-tier service and achieving outstanding results. In 2023 alone, the Barry Team closed $80 million (CAD) on 160 units. Commercial Agent Jerry Anderson, CCIM, a heavyweight in the commercial real estate sector, marks a significant shift in the industry as he brings a wealth of commercial real estate expertise and extensive leadership experience. Based in Central Florida, he will work alongside eXp Commercial influential leaders Jeff Finn and Fred Schmidt to shape the division as corporate advisors.

These recent additions and achievements highlight eXp Realty's commitment to attracting top talent and providing a supportive and innovative platform for its agents to thrive. As the company continues to expand globally, its dedication to delivering the best possible experience for agents and clients remains unwavering.

