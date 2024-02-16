Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Mulpleo (previously Lusutrombopag Shionogi), lusutrombopag, Date of authorisation: 18/02/2019, Revision: 9, Status: Authorised
In two main studies involving adults with low levels of platelets due to long-standing liver disease, Mulpleo increased platelet count before an invasive procedure and reduced the need for transfusions.
The first study, involving 96 adults, found that 79% of patients who took Mulpleo did not require a transfusion of platelets before their procedure, compared with 13% of patients who received placebo (a dummy treatment). The second study involving 215 adults found that 65% of patients who took Mulpleo did not require platelet transfusion before their procedure, compared with 29% of patients who received placebo.