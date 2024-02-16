Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,058 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,976 in the last 365 days.

Veterinary medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Lexylan, Status: Opinion

Overview

On 13-14 February 2024, the Committee for Veterinary Medicinal Products (CVMP) adopted a positive opinion1, recommending the granting of a marketing authorisation for the veterinary medicinal product Lexylan, Suspension for injection, intended for cats, cattle and dogs. The applicant for this veterinary medicinal product is Emdoka. The applicant is registered as an SME pursuant to the definition set out in Commission Recommendation 2003/361/EC.
Lexylan is a cephalosporin antibiotic containing cefalexin (ATCvet code QJ01DB01) as active substance.
Cefalexin is a cephalosporin of the first generation and belongs to the beta-lactam antibiotics.
The bactericidal effect of cefalexin is based on interference with the cell membrane synthesis by inactivation of transpeptidase.
Cefalexin is mainly active against Gram-positive organisms:

  • Staphylococcus spp. (penicillin-resistant strains included),
  • Streptococcus spp.
  • Trueperella pyogenes

 The following Gram-negative organisms are moderately sensitive:

  • Pasteurella spp.
  • Escherichia coli
  • Fusobacterium spp.
    Pseudomonas spp., Enterobacter spp. and other Proteus are resistant.

Lexylan is a generic of Ceporex, which has been authorised in the EU since 21 June 1988. Studies have demonstrated the satisfactory quality of Lexylan, and its bioequivalence to the reference product Ceporex. 

The full indication is: 

This veterinary medicinal product is indicated for the treatment of diseases caused by cefalexin susceptible micro-organisms at well accessible infection sites, within the limits of effective cefalexin concentrations.

Cattle:
Metritis, interdigital dermatitis, wounds and abscesses, treatment of septicemic mastitis in addition of an intramammary therapy.
Dogs:
Infections of the respiratory tract, the uro-genital system, the skin, soft tissues and the gastro-intestinal system.
Cats:
Infections of the respiratory tract, the uro-genital system, the skin and soft tissues. 

Detailed conditions for the use of this product are described in the summary of product characteristics (SPC) which will be published in the Union Product Database (UPD) and will be available in all official European Union languages after the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.

The CVMP, on the basis of quality, safety and efficacy data submitted, considers that there is a favourable benefit-risk balance for Lexylan and therefore recommends the granting of the marketing authorisation.

1Summaries of opinion are published without prejudice to the Commission Decision.

CVMP summary of positive opinion for Lexylan

First published: Reference Number: EMA/CVMP/49162/2024

English (EN) (155.22 KB - PDF)View

Product details

Name of medicine

Lexylan

Species

Anatomical therapeutic chemical veterinary (ATCvet) code

QJ01DB01

EMA product number

EMEA/V/C/006103

Marketing authorisation applicant

Emdoka BVBA

Opinion adopted

14/02/2024

Opinion status

Positive

This page was last updated on

Share this page

You just read:

Veterinary medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Lexylan, Status: Opinion

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more