KRYSTAL MAKES A SPLASH WITH KRABBYCAKE® SLIDERS AND SHRIMP COMBOS FOR SEAFOOD SEASON
EINPresswire.com/ -- Krystal Restaurants LLC, the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South, is releasing new catches that are shore to delight fans. From now through Sunday, April 28, all participating Krystal restaurants will launch the new Krabbycake® Slider, Shrimp Po’Boy and Shrimp Basket.
“We’ve listened to our guests feedback and knew we had to bring back our fan-favorite Shrimp Po’ Boys and Shrimp Baskets this spring,” said Kaitlin Stoehr, Senior Director of Marketing for Krystal Restaurants, LLC. “To give our guests even more Krystal to crave, we are thrilled to announce the launch of our brand new Krabbycake Slider that we know our fans will love.”
The first big catch is the Krabbycake® Slider, featuring a bite-sized, lightly breaded Krabbycake® topped with a creamy dill tartar sauce and a crunchy dill pickle, all served on Krystal’s signature square bun. The Krabbycake® Slider may be enjoyed à la carte or as a combo served with two sliders, medium fries, and a medium drink.
Back by popular demand, Krystal is also offering two longtime fan favorites: Shrimp Po’Boy and the Shrimp Basket.
The Shrimp Po’Boy is a Southern classic where crispy buttermilk popcorn shrimp meets a creamy dill tartar sauce and crunchy dill pickle, served on Krystal’s classic Pup Bun. Enjoy the Shrimp Po’Boy à la carte or make it a combo with two sliders, medium fries, and a medium drink.
The Shrimp Basket takes crispy buttermilk popcorn shrimp, complements them with Krystal’s crispy fries and serves them with a creamy dill tartar sauce for a wave of irresistible flavors. The Shrimp Basket may also be ordered à la carte or as a combo served with a medium drink.
True seafood lovers can double up on the deliciousness with the Seafood Lovers Combo. Enjoy one Shrimp Po’Boy and one Krabbycake® Slider served alongside medium fries and a medium drink.
The Krabbycake® Slider, Shrimp Po’Boy, Shrimp Basket, and Krystal favorites are available for dine-in, drive-thru, or by ordering online via the Krystal website or app. The app is available for download via Google Play or the App Store.
Guests are encouraged to sign up for Club Krystal for exclusive offerings and announcements. For more information on Krystal’s menu offerings and locations, visit https://krystal.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.
About Krystal Restaurants LLC
Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932. The company proudly sticks to the classics, but over the years, they’ve never been afraid to innovate.
Krystal has grown to be in 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants and continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind taste experience through their unique menu items that are offered at a great price. The company’s Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of more than 3,500 employees. In 2019, the company was selected to USA Today’s Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List.
For more information, visit krystal.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.
Kimberly T Miller
