Girls Resilience Academy 1.0 invites young Ukrainians to learn how to deal with mental health issues

The Ukrainian ‘League of Women’ public organisation invites Ukrainian girls aged 17-23 to take part in the online ‘Girls Resilience Academy 1.0’.

The project was founded by the Women’s League non-governmental organisation in 2020 as part of the EU4Youth Alumni Network programme with the support of the European Union.

The Girls Resilience Academy 1.0 is developed in cooperation with the Heinrich Boell Foundation, Kyiv-Ukraine. It aims to help Ukrainian girls cope with the impact of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine on their mental health and gain practical knowledge and instruments of dealing with different types of mental health issues.

The Academy is designed for girls who do not study psychology or related disciplines as part of their formal education, but want to better understand themselves and be able to provide support to their loved ones.

The project takes place online and includes ten practical-oriented meetings every week (March-May 2024). The five best-performing graduates will get the opportunity to participate in a free-of-charge individual one-hour session with a psychologist.

To join the project one should fill in this form by 3 March 2024.

Fifty people will be selected to participate in the project. Priority will be given to girls from groups with limited access to quality formal and non-formal education resources.

